Dylan Gossett Announces RAMBLIN' Album, Set for September 25 Release

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Dylan Gossett has announced his sophomore album, RAMBLIN', set for release on September 25 via Big Loud Texas/Mercury Records. The Austin, Texas singer-songwriter and producer also released the album's newest single, Loving You Like That, alongside the announcement.

Pre-order / pre-save RAMBLIN' here, and listen to 'Loving You Like That' here.

RAMBLIN' marks the next chapter for one of country music's fastest-rising artists. Building on the foundation of his critically acclaimed 2025 debut album, WESTWARD, the new record expands the deeply personal songwriting that has become his signature. Written after years of relentless touring around the world, RAMBLIN' finds Gossett returning home to Austin, Texas, with a renewed perspective on love, relationships, and the place that shaped him.

On the album, Dylan shares, 'Where Westward is all about this change of life I went through and the craziness of traveling out West and life flipping upside down, Ramblin' is about coming back home and having real relationships when I was off the road. Relationships with friends, with significant others, with family, with faith. I'm grounding myself in this music.'

'Loving You Like That' offers another glimpse into RAMBLIN', pairing Gossett's unmistakable Texas-rooted storytelling with a heartfelt portrait of enduring love. The track follows his recent deeply personal releases 'My Boy,' written to celebrate the birth of his first child, and 'Honeysuckle,' another single from the album, reflecting on home, love, and the people who keep him grounded.

Fresh off select North American stadium dates supporting Mumford & Sons, Gossett will join THE RED CLAY STRAYS on the road later this month before co-headlining a U.S. tour with Charles Wesley Godwin this fall. Continuing his rapid global ascent, he'll also launch a headline tour across Australia and New Zealand later this fall.

Over the past three years, Dylan Gossett has emerged as one of country music's most exciting new voices. Hailing from Austin, Texas, the 27-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer has amassed nearly 1.5 billion career streams, led by his breakthrough anthem 'Coal,' now certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA in the U.S. and Multi-Platinum internationally. Gossett has earned acclaim for his authentic songwriting while sharing music with collaborators including Noeline Hofmann and Ole 60. His meteoric rise has also seen him tour alongside some of today's biggest artists, including George Strait, Zach Top, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Noah Kahan, Morgan Wallen, and HARDY, while appearing at marquee festivals including Stagecoach and Austin City Limits Music Festival. Recognized by Spotify and Amazon as an Artist to Watch and named to MusicRow's Next Big Thing list, Gossett continues to cement himself as one of the defining new voices in modern country and Americana.

Tracklist

'Loving You Like That'

'Clothesline'

'Headed Back To Austin'

'Love and Such'

'The Old Me'

'Ramblin''

'Honeysuckle'

'Head In The Clouds'

'Running From The Sun'

'Snow Melt'

'Just Fine'

'All Mine'

Tour Dates

Aug 16 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center ~

Aug 18 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center ~

Aug 19 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center ~

Aug 21 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse ~

Aug 22 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center ~

Aug 28 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage ^

Aug 29 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater ^

Sept 2 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center ~

Sept 4 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Amphitheater ~

Sept 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center ~

Sept 12 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena ~

Sept 16 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena ~

Sept 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Arena ~

Sept 23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Texas Club *RESCHEDULED DATE

Sept 26 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle ^

Sept 29 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

Oct 1 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater ^

Oct 2 - Asheville, NC - Hellbender ^

Oct 3 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall *RESCHEDULED DATE

Oct 16 - College Station, TX - Farmer's Fest

Oct 24 - Waco, TX - Silobration

Oct 27 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Oct 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie ^

Nov 6 - Robinsonville, MS - Bluesville @ Horseshoe Tunica

Nov 20-22 - St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Country Fest

Nov 21 - Apopka, FL - Apopka Amphitheater -

Dec 3 - Perth, AUS - ICF Outdoor

Dec 5 - Brisbane, AUS - Fortitude Music Hall

Dec 6 - Sydney, AUS - Sydney Opera House Forecourt

Dec 8 - Melbourne, AUS - Festival Hall

Dec 11 - Auckland, NZ - Town Hall

Dec 12 - North Canterbury, NZ - Waipara Winehouse

~ Supporting The Red Clay Strays

^ Co-Headline Tour with Charles Wesley Godwin

Gossett is set to join THE RED CLAY STRAYS on tour later this month ahead of a co-headlining U.S. run with Charles Wesley Godwin, followed by headline dates in Australia and New Zealand this fall. RAMBLIN' follows his 2025 debut album WESTWARD and includes previously released tracks My Boy and Honeysuckle.

Photo Credit: Harrison Hargrave



Photo Credit: Harrison Hargrave

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