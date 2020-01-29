Dune Rats Release 'Stupid Is As Stupid Does (feat. K.Flay)' Video & Announce North American Tour

Brisbane trio Dune Rats have shared the video for lead single "Stupid Is As Stupid Does feat. K.Flay" which has the Dunies (Danny Beus, Brett Jansch and BC Michaels) and K.Flay romping around Los Angeles for a day together. The boys sat down with Kerrang! to chat about the record as they exclusively premiere the video today - watch now. In addition to the new track, the Dunies have plotted their return to North America this May with a new set of tour dates supporting their highly anticipated third LP Hurry Up And Wait - out this Friday, 1/31, via Rise Records. Kicking off with a Canadian headlining run on May 5th, the Dunies will join up with Millencolin & A Wilhelm Scream for an East Coast run and The Flatliners for a West Coast run. The North American dates follow the band's biggest Australian tour to date this March which has largely sold-out. For full dates, see below and for tickets check out www.dunerats.tv.

Out this Friday, Hurry Up And Wait is the third full-length from Dune Rats and the follow up to their critically acclaimed #1 ARIA album The Kids Will Know It's Bulls. Working alongside best mate and producer James Tidwell (Violent Soho), engineer Mitch Kenny, producer/songwriter Miro Mackie (Mallrat, HEALTH, St. Vincent) and mixer Mike Green, the album sees the trio create their cleanest and most mature release to date - honing in on their beloved brand of raucous, anthemic 90s skate-punk. Previous singles "Crazy" and "No Plans" saw love globally at radio with support from Triple J, BBC's Dan Carter, SiriusXM's Faction and more. The Dunies are also profiled as the cover stars of the February issue of Upset Magazine, on newsstands now.

Of the album, drummer and backing vocalist BC Michaels says: "This is our favourite album we've ever made. It took a few years to get it together but we got to go to a bunch of cool places and we are super proud of it. We'd be stoked if other people like it as much as us."

Pre-save Hurry Up And Wait now and check out the video for "Stupid Is As Stupid Does (feat. K.Flay)" here! Full tour dates for Dune Rats' return to North America can be found below and for the most up to date information, visit www.dunerats.tv.

Dune Rats Confirmed North American Tour Dates

May 5th @ Rickshaw in Vancouver, BC #

May 6th @ Gotham in Kelowna, BC #

May 7th @ Starlite in Edmonton, AB #

May 8th @ Dicken's in Calgary, AB #

May 9th @ Lee's Palace in Toronto, ON #

May 13th @ Black Cat in Washington, DC ^

May 14th @ Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park, NJ ^

May 15th @ Gramercy Theatre in New York, NY ^

May 16th @ The Sinclair in Boston, MA ^

May 17th @ Pouzza Fest in Montreal, QC

May 19th @ Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco, CA +

May 21st @ The Echo in Los Angeles, CA +

May 22nd @ Brick x Brick in San Diego, CA +

w/ The Flatliners - +

Headlining - #

w/ Millencolin, A Wilhelm Scream - ^





