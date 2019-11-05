Dubioza Kolektiv Releases 'Cross The Line'

The Balkan's brilliantly extravagant, number one group Dubioza Kolektiv have released their brand new single and video 'Cross The Line' ft. Manu Chao, which is the first taste of their upcoming ninth album #fakenews, out January 2020. The band are also coming to set the UK alight as they embark on a full headline tour throughout February.



Balancing their signature blend of international musical influences from the traditional Balkan flavours to ska, punk, reggae, electronics, hip-hop and rock, Dubioza Kolektivhave teamed-up once again with their friend Manu Chao on the power-house new single 'Cross The Line'. The track is an empowering message of freedom and an ode to the determination, courage, and strength needed to leave one's homeland and face all challenges of an uncertain future.



"Hundreds of thousands of people left Bosnia during the war in the 1990s, escaping violence and seeking refuge in the West. Today, thousands of people are leaving present-day Bosnia, escaping poverty and hopelessness of a post-war society.



"At the same time, thousands of people are traveling across Turkey, Greece, Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia on the so-called Balkan Route, running from destruction and hunger towards the EU and a better life. This constant flow of people that cannot be stopped by force, barbed wires, and border walls inspired this song."



Dubioza Kolektiv are like no other band you have seen or heard before. Their power, energy and high-spirited flamboyance is extraordinary and entertaining from beginning to end as they balance heavy melodies and important statements with party-centric vibes that has every spectator listening and on their feet.



Hailing from Boznia and Herzegovina in 2003 when there was no music industry, few concerts, and no space for cultural or political expression among the new crop of plugged in youth, and the region was reeling from a deep moral and economic post-war stagnation, Dubioza Kolektiv was born and set off on a journey that would later result in international success.



They've gone on to release one EP and eight studio albums, garnered millions of streams, fans and followers from every corner of the globe and have collaborated with an array of artists and musicians across their discography.



Their relentless approach to touring sees them playing over 100 shows each year to sold out audiences across Europe, the UK and the US including major festivals such as Glastonbury, Roskilde, Lollapalooza, Boomtown Fair, SXSW and many more. They also set the attendance record at Exit Festival's Fusion stage and played in front of half a million people at Pol'and'Rock Festival, where they received the Złoty Bączek award for the festival's best international performance in 2018, voted by the audience.



Dubioza Kolektiv are now recognised as a must-see live act and will return to the UK in February following the release of #fakenews for a full headline run, including a show at London's Electric Ballroom on the 15th.



Taking on traditional musical forms, enriched with their unique perspective, Dubioza Kolektiv deliver a level of positivity that hits you like a blast of fresh air. Their infectious energy and drive to have their voices heard is addictive, adrenalizing and whole lotta fun.

UK TOUR DATES FEBRUARY 2020



12th - O2 Institute, Birmingham

13th - The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

14th - Concorde 2, Brighton

15th - Electric Ballroom, London

16th - The Fleece, Bristol

18th - The Globe, Cardiff

19th - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

20th - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

21st - Club Academy, Manchester

22nd - Phoenix, Exeter





