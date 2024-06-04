Dua Lipa's SERVICE95 Book Club Reveals June Monthly Read

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dua Lipa’s Service95 Book Club has revealed details about June’s Monthly Read: Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe. The Service95 Book Club will offer exclusive content from Dua and Patrick throughout the month on service95.com and across socials.

“Say Nothing is a masterclass in the art of the ‘non-fiction novel,’” Dua says. “It has all the elements of great fiction – mesmerising characters, intrigue and plot twists. And it also happens to be true.”

Dua continues, “Author Patrick Radden Keefe uses the abduction of young widow Jean McConville as the starting point to tell a much bigger story about what became known as the Troubles in Northern Ireland. This is a story I thought I knew but Keefe uses the interwoven stories of McConville and Dolours Price – the first female frontline fighter in the IRA – to get under the skin of both victims and perpetrators in the conflict. How did a community stand by and watch as a young mother was abducted in front of her kids? What led a bright and glamorous young woman to believe that violence was the only way to achieve political aims?”

“Nearly 4,000 people were killed in the Troubles, between the late 1960s and the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement. Keefe exposes the deep tensions between Catholics and Protestants, paramilitaries and the British armed forces that led to the conflict. This is a big book in every sense of the word, about a terrible and tragic war in the United Kingdom that many people today are too young to even remember. I guarantee you will be hooked from beginning to end,” Dua concludes.

This month’s book club content features an exclusive essay from Patrick on the art of investigative journalism, his recommended reading list and curated playlist, as well as an author Q&A between Dua and Patrick, which will be available later this month.

Additionally, Northern Irish poet and artistic director Maria McManus has written an essay on growing up during the Troubles and has provided a recommended resource list here. Readers can also check out this month’s context piece, which expands upon Northern Ireland after the Troubles.

Dua’s Service95 Book Club is the latest offering from her Service95 platform, which consists of the At Your Service podcast and the flagship Service95 newsletter. Service95 has been praised by The Guardian as "some of the most thought-provoking short-form cultural writing you can find,” and the podcast has been lauded by The Sunday Times, Vogue and Vulture. In addition, Spotify named it one of the Best Podcasts of 2022, and praised Dua as “an incredibly thoughtful interviewer with a genuine interest in people, social movements, and the arts.”

You can follow Service95 on socials and YouTube to get the latest, and subscribe to the newsletter here to stay in the loop on upcoming monthly reads.

About Patrick Radden Keefe

Patrick Radden Keefe is an award-winning staff writer at The New Yorker magazine. In 2019, Say Nothing: A True Story Of Murder And Memory In Northern Ireland received the National Book Critics Circle Award for Nonfiction, the Orwell Prize for Political Writing, and was selected as one of the year’s 10 best books by The New York Times Book Review, The Washington Post, The Chicago Tribune and The Wall Street Journal. It was named one of the “10 Best Nonfiction Books of the Decade” by Entertainment Weekly, and it will soon be an FX limited series streaming on Hulu and Disney+. His work has been recognised with Guggenheim and New America Foundation Fellowships, and the National Magazine Award for Feature Writing. He is the creator and host of the eight-part podcast Wind Of Change. His recent award-winning books are Empire Of Pain and Rogues. Patrick lives in New York.

About Dua Lipa

3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa continues to be one of pop music’s leading forces with the release of her third album, Radical Optimism. Upon release, the album went straight to No. 1 in 11 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet. The New York Times named it a Critic’s Pick and hailed it as “an album of nonstop ear candy,” along with Variety, who declared it “a joyous blast of pop savvy,” The New Yorker, who praised, “the instrumentation is a gleaming and impenetrable expanse, and the main attraction is Lipa,” and Vogue, who raved it is “a summery, self-assured slice of pop brilliance…[and] catchy as hell.”

Following its release in 2020, Dua's certified platinum sophomore album Future Nostalgia became the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. The GRAMMY Award-winning album spawned multiple worldwide hit singles, with “Levitating” earning certified diamond status and the title of Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021.

Dua has found superstar status on stage and off, thanks to her many passions outside of music. 2022 saw Dua launch Service95, a global style, culture and society editorial platform that now comprises a weekly newsletter, the Service95 book club and the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, which has been lauded by The Sunday Times and The Guardian, and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify. Having graced every major fashion magazine worldwide from Vogue and Elle to W and Dazed, Dua added "designer" to her resume in 2023 when she co-designed Versace's "La Vacanza" collection alongside Donatella Versace herself, which Vogue deemed "the hottest collaboration of the summer."

Dua’s eponymous 2017 debut album is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks, and made her the first female artist in BRIT Awards history to pick up five nominations in a single year. Dua has a total of 10 GRAMMY nominations, with three wins for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. Additionally, she earned nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for her hit song “Dance The Night” from the box office sensation Barbie. Across platforms globally, she has amassed over 42 billion streams and holds the record for being the first female artist to have two albums with over 10 billion streams each on Spotify.

Comments