Dua Lipa to Release Live Album from Royal Albert Hall Concert

3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has announced Dua Lipa Live From The Royal Albert Hall. The new live album features a reimagined version of Radical Optimism performed in its entirety front-to-back, along with several of her previous hit songs, all accompanied by the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra conducted by Ben Foster, a 14-strong choir and her 7-piece band. The album will be released on December 6th ahead of her primetime concert special “An Evening With Dua Lipa,” to be broadcast Sunday, December 15th on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Pre-save/pre-order Dua Lipa Live From The Royal Albert Hall here.

“Getting to perform at The Royal Albert Hall was unlike anything I’ve ever done,” Dua shares. “For the longest time, I’ve had this idea to reimagine my music with an orchestra, and when I was making Radical Optimism, I was constantly thinking about the live element and how these songs would transform on stage, so when The Royal Albert Hall show came up, it presented itself as the perfect opportunity to not only reconstruct these songs, but also celebrate them in such a beautiful and intimate way. The experience was entirely thrilling and equally rewarding. It was a dream come true, and something I’ll always take with me.”

In addition to Dua’s one-night-only concert recorded at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on October 17th, the album’s accompanying primetime special will be interspersed with intimate interviews, in which Dua reflects on the pivotal moments that have shaped her life and illustrious career. As she revisits personal moments, from the New York City trip that changed the course of her career, to her favorite holiday memories in London, Dua shares her thoughts and emotions in real time, giving audiences a glimpse into the woman behind the superstar.

The dazzling London show was critically acclaimed with rave reviews across Billboard, Variety, The Times, Daily Telegraph, London Standard and more, crowning Dua as “Britain’s reigning pop star” who gave a performance packed with “pure pop perfection,” in an “impressive one-off show,” which “displayed her talents in a new light.” The album features a surprise duet of “Cold Heart” with musical icon Elton John, as well as the debut live performances of “Dance The Night” from the Barbie soundtrack, “Maria,” “Anything For Love,” “End Of An Era” and many more from Dua’s latest chart-topping album Radical Optimism.

Following her electric set headlining Glastonbury’s 2024 Pyramid Stage and her triumphant Royal Albert Hall show, Dua has now embarked on her Radical Optimism World Tour, which will continue into 2025 and includes two shows at Wembley Stadium that sold out immediately. Please see below for the full list of upcoming tour dates. For more information on tickets, please visit www.dualipa.com/tour.

DUA LIPA LIVE FROM THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL TRACKLIST

Act 1

01. Overture (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

02. End Of An Era (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

03. Houdini (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

04. Training Season (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

05. These Walls (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

06. Whatcha Doing (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

07. French Exit (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

08. Illusion (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

09. Falling Forever (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

10. Anything For Love (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

11. Maria (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

12. Happy For You (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

Act 2

13. Love Again (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

14. Pretty Please (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

15. Levitating (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

16. Sunshine (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

17. Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

18. Be The One (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

19. Dance The Night (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

20. Don’t Start Now (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

DUA LIPA – RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2024 DATES

November 20, 2024 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

November 23, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

November 24, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

November 27, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

November 30, 2024 – Mumbai, India – Zomato Feeding India Concert

December 4, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

December 5, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

March 17, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

March 19, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

March 20, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

March 22, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

March 23, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

March 26, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

March 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

March 29, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

April 2, 2025 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

April 4, 2025 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

May 11, 2025 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

May 12, 2025 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

May 15, 2025 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

May 16, 2025 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

May 19, 2025 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

May 20, 2025 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

May 23, 2025 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

May 24, 2025 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

May 27, 2025 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

May 28, 2025 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

May 31, 2025 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

June 1, 2025 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

June 3, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 7, 2025 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

June 11, 2025 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

June 12, 2025 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

June 13, 2025 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

June 20, 2025 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

June 21, 2025 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

June 24, 2025 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium

June 25, 2025 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium

June 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

September 1, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 2, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 5, 2025 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 6, 2025 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 9, 2025 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 10, 2025 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

September 14, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

September 17, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 18, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 20, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 21, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 26, 2025 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

September 27, 2025 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

September 30, 2025 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 1, 2025 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 5, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 7, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 8, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 11, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

October 12, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

October 15, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

October 16, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda﻿

