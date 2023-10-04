Drew Haley Releases New EP And Music Video Titled 'Don't Mess With Mama'

Drew Haley has released her long-anticipated EP 'Don't Mess With Mama.' The EP was released with an accompanying music video for the title track. You can listen to the EP here, and watch the video here.

Drew Haley uses her amazing storytelling skills to take listeners on a journey from start to finish. Through the lows and the highs, the good times and the bad, Drew hits it all on this EP.

Featured tracks include:

The title track "Don't Mess With Mama" shows us a fun and playful side of Drew that isn't normally portrayed through her music. Drew wastes no time as she starts the song with an affirmative "Tell them I'm crazy" setting the tone for what's to come. The instrumentation is played with intention as the piano chords are plucked in abrupt and sharp notes. The music gives a mischievous and plotting tone drawing listeners in while Drew tells her story. The intensity builds as the music amps up leading us to the chorus where Drew belts out "Try me if you wanna." There is a quick drop to silence as Drew warns "But don't mess with mama." In this tune Drew is authentic and bold, following in the footsteps of Miranda Lambert in her "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" era.

"Blame It On The Moon" follows the story of two people falling in and out of love. The beginning starts with Drew singing "Could have felt the sparks fly when you caught my eye." She can't explain why she fell so hard so she is desperately searching for something to blame it on. Unfortunately, all good stories must come to an end. Drew belts out "Like mercury in retrograde, you wasted my time." The instrumentation is fun and lighthearted underneath the sour story.

DON'T MESS WITH MAMA

Written by Drew Haley

Produced by David Spencer

Video by Annelise Loughead

Country/Americana songwriter Drew Haley is fueled by deep love: love for the art of storytelling, love for the classic rock and blues music she grew up on, and love for her three children. Her voice exudes a subtle yet soulful power, inspired by the tight country harmonies of the Judds and the Dixie Chicks as well as the effortless cool of alt-rockers Jewel, Norah Jones, and Sheryl Crow.

"Don't Mess With Mama" is fueled by Haley's years of songwriting in Music City as well as her personal progression into the next phase of her life. "I wrote some of the tracks after an ugly divorce, and some while falling in love with my current husband," she says. Recorded at RCA Studios, distributed by Heart Songs Music Group, and produced by David Spencer, Don't Mess with Mama showcases Haley's knack for narrative songwriting with a country twist, in the vein of acts like Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Drew Haley has landed cuts on five Nashville artists' albums and appeared in several episodes of the hit TV series Nashville. Her bright, alt-pop track "It's Gonna Be a Good Day" was nominated for the Hollywood Music and Media Awards. In 2019, she joined the all-female-fronted act The Highway Women and was featured on the track "Dead Man Walking," which premiered exclusively on Taste of Country. Her solo single and music video "Wildflower" debuted on Apple Music's Best New Country Songs with Heart Songs Music Group, followed by the single "Fool to Remember," which debuted on Apple Music's Best New Country Songs, as well as CMT. Haley released her EP Wildflower in October 2020, showcasing her storytelling skills and effortless vocals in five lush, country-pop ballads. Next, she dropped singles "High in Denver" in July 2021 and "A Good Woman" in November 2021 (along with a music video in December), supported by CMT, the Academy of Country Music, Holler, and more. In September 2022, she released breezy new folk-pop single "Hallway" on all streaming platforms, followed by heartfelt videos for singles "Grandma's Prayers," and "You're It," which have amassed hundreds of thousands of views. Drew has also been featured in Forbes for her charity work benefitting other female musicians and songwriters.

