Drew & Ellie Holcomb's First Official Studio Album 'Memory Bank' Out Now

Drew & Ellie Holcomb have shared their first official full-length album Memory Bank. Recorded at Nashville’s legendary Sound Emporium Studios, Memory Bank’s songs were captured during a series of live-in-the-studio performances with producer Cason Cooley and showcase the entwined talents of two award-winning songwriters who’ve traditionally written their songs separately. The couple will hit the road on Feb. 5th for their biggest US headline tour to date that culminates in a hometown show at the Ryman Auditorium on May 3rd.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb made their National TV debut on Friday, January 10th when they joined The Kelly Clarkson Show live in the studio to perform the album’s title track, “Memory Bank” - click HERE or photo below to watch the performance now.

Memory Bank features a rich southern sound that bridges Drew and Ellie’s solo projects — from Drew's ongoing success as frontman of Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors (whose song “Find Your People” reached Number 1 on the Americana Chart in 2023) to Ellie's triumphs within the CCM industry, highlighted by four Dove Awards, two Top 10 singles, and a best-selling devotional book. Stacked with melodic hooks, vocal harmonies, and autobiographical storytelling, Memory Bank was largely written during one of Drew and Ellie’s annual acoustic tours, and it captures all the emotion and momentum of two musical lifers who’ve spent much of their adulthoods on the move.

The new album unfolds like a soundtrack for adventure, growth, and gratitude. This is Drew and Ellie Holcomb at their best: energized, eclectic, and equal, cashing in on the mutual joys of experiencing life together. Listen to Memory Bank today and catch them on the road starting next month.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb: Memory Bank Tour

Feb 5 at Saenger Theatre in Mobile, AL

Feb 6 at Albany Municipal Auditorium in Albany, GA

Feb 7 at The Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN

Feb 8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, TN

Feb 11 at House of Blues Orlando in Orlando, FL

Feb 13 at Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, FL

Feb 14 at Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta, GA

Feb 15 at Mississippi State University - Riley Center in Meridian, MS

Feb 16 at Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, AL

Feb 18 at Knight Theatre in Charlotte, NC

Feb 19 at Newberry Opera House in Newberry, SC

Feb 20 at Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC

Feb 22 at Sony Hall in New York, NY

Feb 23 at Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC

Feb 25 at Kent State Univ. at Tuscarawas - Performing Arts Ctr in New Philadelphia, OH

Feb 26 at Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OH

Feb 28 at Flagstar Strand Theatre For The Performing of Arts in Pontiac, MI

Mar 1 at Blue Gate Theater in Shipshewana, IN

Mar 2 at The Fitzgerald Theater in Saint Paul, MN

Mar 4 at Barrymore Theatre in Madison, WI

Mar 6 at The Englert Theatre in Iowa City, IA

Mar 7 at Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts in Salina, KS

Mar 8 at The Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis, MO

Mar 9 at Northwestern University - Cahn Auditorium in Evanston, IL

Mar 27 at The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

Mar 28 at Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX

Mar 29 at Majestic Theatre in Dallas, TX

Mar 30 at The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK

Apr 2 at Uptown Theatre in Napa, CA

Apr 3 at The Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA

Apr 4 at House of Blues Anaheim in Anaheim, CA

Apr 6 at Humphrey's in San Diego, CA

May 3 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

