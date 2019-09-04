Drax Project Drops Single 'Catching Feelings' featuring fellow New Zealanders

Drax Project is thrilled to unveil a new single "Catching Feelings" featuring fellow New Zealanders SIX60off of their forthcoming self-titled debut album - out September 27. The jazz inspired pop group has vamped up the track with infectious harmonies, relatable lyricism and wistful, hypnotic vocals.

The quartet takes us behind the scenes of the track stating "this track is one of the oldest songs on the album in the fact that it was written in Marlon's (SIX60) bedroom before we even wrote "Woke Up Late." Having SIX60 as a feature is a huge honor and we owe a lot to them for helping to shape our writing process. The bridge section is literally the six of us crowded around a single microphone on that first day of writing."

SIX60 has experienced success on a massive scale in New Zealand including a quadruple platinum number-one debut album with a triple platinum-selling single and selling out 50,000+ shows - the biggest for a NZ artist.

"Catching Feelings" will serve as the conclusion to Drax Project's forthcoming album, Drax Project, out September 27, 2019. With the new body of work underway, Drax Project is gearing up to take the world by storm.

While studying jazz at college in Wellington, New Zealand, Drax Project-Shaan Singh [vocals, saxophone], Matt Beachen [drums], Sam Thomson [bass], and Ben O'Leary [guitar]-took what they learned in class and applied it to another pursuit, making pop their own. The group gained a following after re-working vocal hooks of famous pop songs into saxophone licks. Their cover of Kimbra's track, "Goldmine", went viral and caught the attention of an influential producer, giving acclaim to the newly-introduced group . Signing to 300 Entertainment stateside as single "Woke Up Late" took off everywhere, they accompanied Famous Dex on the standout single "LIGHT" from his chart-topping 2018 debut, Dex Meet Dexter, which bowed at #12 on the Billboard Top 200. As Drax Project continued to make their imprint in the US music scene, they gave hit single "Woke Up Late" a fresh take with a feature from Hailee Steinfeld. As the single climbed to the top of the radio charts, they released a music video featuring YouTube sensation, Liza Koshy. The video took off everywhere reaching 1 million views in a mere 24 hours. Drax Project added to the momentum with the release of "All This Time," an eclectic anthem with elements of jazz and pop blended perfectly with a saxophone beat. As both the track and video made waves, the guys took to the stage, performing alongside Christina Aguilera on the European leg of The X Tour as well as standout performances at Rolling Stone's Coachella party and the Good Day LA stage. An unstoppable musical force, the guys of Drax Project are pushing pop to new heights.





