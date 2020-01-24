Draco Rosa Presents His New Single & Video 'Quiero Vivir'

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, producer and actor Draco Rosa debuts "Quiero Vivir." The new song is available now on all digital-music platforms.

Listen below!

"There's something magical about 'Quiero Vivir' as it takes me out of time and keeps me in the moment. Life seems so daunting, like there is a time clock, when we look at the future or get lost thinking of our past... but, if you stay in the moment, time doesn't exist." - Draco Rosa

Based on the poem "Tengo Ojos" by the Mexican poet Jaime Sabines (1925-1999), "Quiero Vivir" was included as a live version in the special edition album Esto Es + Vida in 2013.

The 2020 version of this song combines gritty acoustic-rock arrangements with soaring orchestration, emphasizing the contrast between the song's dark and celebratory elements.

Directed by Inés Mongil, who also worked on the video of "2Nite 2Nite" from his previous album, the video of "Quiero Vivir" was filmed in Puerto Rico and features dream-like sequences where Draco Rosa inhabits his emblematic and mystical vagabundo persona.

At the 2019 Latin GRAMMYs®, Monte Sagrado was awarded Best Rock Album, while his groundbreaking animated musical series Hotel De Los Encuentros was nominated for Best Longform Music Video.

Draco Rosa will kick-off 2020 joining the surviving members of Soda Stereo on their tour, followed by embarking on his solo tour. He is working on releasing new singles and a full-length album.





