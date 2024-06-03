Downtempo/Electronic Artist WØØLS Shares Third Single 'Flooded'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WØØLS, the project of CA-based electronic multi-instrumentalist Brock Woolsey, has shared his third and final single "Flooded" ahead of the forthcoming EP, Santa Rosa, which is out June 14, 2024 via Hit the North Records.



Using a mix of acoustic and digital instruments, WØØLS collages styles inspired by ambient, dance, and guitar-driven music. He composes a sound characterized by textured synths, fuzzy tones, soft pianos, heavy low end, and driving drum patterns; taking inspiration from the the likes of Jon Hopkins, James Blake, Tycho, Shlohmo, and Weval.

The third single "Flooded" off the forthcoming WØØLS "Santa Rosa" EP was inspired by Woolsey's first analog synth, a Sequential Prophet Rev 2. "I was listening to Machine Drum heavily while writing this song. The bridge is a nice break in the song. Delicate piano chords run with tape cassette saturation" says Woolsey. The track opens with a symphonic melody, eventually carrying listeners through a roller coaster of textures and passages. The bridge provides a break in the reoccurring melodies, nearly sounding like a completely different track before making a full circle, bringing listeners back to the track's essential melodies.

WØØLS Tracklisting

1. Flooded

2. Grain Drops

3. Every Man Has Your Voice

4. The Reality Frame

5. Santa Rosa

6. Old Feelings

Photo credit: Adam Sabolick

