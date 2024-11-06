Donella Drive Release New Single 'Simian Transmission'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Antonio-based alternative rock band Donella Drive has just released their latest single, "Simian Transmission", available now on all streaming platforms.

"The song 'Simian Transmission' is the first single from their upcoming full length album “AXON” set for a February 2025 release. 'Simian Transmission' delves into themes of mental chaos and societal disconnection. It portrays a sense of frantic expression and inner turmoil, with imagery of static and fragmented signals reflecting a struggle to find clarity. The repeated emphasis on 'failure' highlights feelings of defeat and hopelessness. The title suggests a primal form of communication that has been disrupted, symbolizing a loss of connection and isolation. Overall, the lyrics explore the search for meaning in a chaotic world," says Aidan Escalante.

Combining elements of alternative metal, post hardcore, and progresssive rock, San Antonio outliers Donella Drive cannot be categorized by a singular label. Consisting of Aidan Escalante (lead vocals/guitar), Andrew Salazar (bass), Steven Rodriguez (Drums). Donella Drive has expanded upon the previous boundaries of their work since their inception in 2012.

Brothers Escalante and Salazar originally formed the band with the desire to create a sonically engaging music that pushed the rock medium in a new direction. In 2015, Donella Drive released their first album Anomalous, followed by Diy tours, opening for legendary acts such as Megadeth, Deftones, and Scorpions. The band has also toured and supported contemporary bands such as Dead Poet Society, The Callous Daoboys, Protest The Hero, Hail the Sun , He Is Legend, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, and more.

Noteworthy changes such as Escalante’s shift to lead vocals, amplified their sound and led them to create Bloomer in 2020. Donella Drive remains tenacious in challenging themselves in their pursuit to elevate their music and diverge from commercial endeavors, which is evident in their EP release, Ozell, and the work on their first full length album “AXON” they are currently producing. Their single “Keep You Waiting” peaked at #24 on The Billboard Rock Indicator chart as well as peaking at #10 on The Foundations Chart. The band was also a finalist for The Battle For Wacken Festival and performed at The Viper Room in West Hollywood in 2022.

Comments