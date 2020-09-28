Don McLean To Perform Hour-Long Live Stream Concert On The 615 Hideaway & RFD-TV

The concert will take place on September 28 at 5pm ET / 4pm CT.

"A few weeks ago I was able to get out of the house for the first time since the pandemic and appear on a few television programs and I was glad I remembered the words to my songs," jokes McLean. "I think that time out of the house inspired me to do it again, so I am excited to be doing this live stream show with some of my band members. I hope people are going to enjoy watching it as much as I am going to be enjoying playing again."



Don McLean recently announced plans for a feature documentary, 'The Day The Music Died: The Story Behind Don McLean's American Pie,' set for release at the end of 2021. The project's producer, Spencer Proffer, is also working on the new stage play that will revolve around McLean's deep catalog (which includes "Vincent," "Castles in the Air" and "Wonderful Baby"), as well as a children's book based on his most famous song.



Watch the show live on The 615 Hideaway on Facebook or YouTube.



About Don McLean:

Don McLean is a Grammy award honoree, a Songwriter Hall of Fame member, a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and his smash hit "American Pie" resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry and was named by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) a top 5 song of the 20th Century. A New York native, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late '60s, he went on to score mega-hits like "Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)," "Castles in the Air" and many more. His catalog of songs has been recorded by Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, Weird "Al" Yankovic, and countless others. In 2015, one of McLean's four handwritten manuscripts of the lyrics to "American Pie" was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 Million. 2019 honored Don with a star on the Las Vegas Walkway of Stars and his song "And I Love You So" was the theme for Prince Harry and Megan Markle's wedding. Now in 2020, Don signed a recording contract with Time Life to release his catalog of recordings as well as the much anticipated new album Still Playin' Favorites, which will be released in the Fall. "American Pie" will be featured in the Avengers Black Widow and the Tom Hanks movie BIOS and much more to be announced. And when you think things are slowing down, not so for Don McLean! 2021 will mark the 50th anniversary of American Pie with a World Tour to follow.

