Dolly Parton Announces Upcoming Album A HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS

A Holly Dolly Christmas will be released on October 2, 2020.

Grammy-winning, entertainment icon, Dolly Parton, is helping to make 2020 a little bit brighter globally with the announcement of her brand new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas coming out on October 2, 2020. The upcoming holiday album, releasing on Butterfly Records in partnership with 12Tone Music, is Dolly's first holiday album in 30 years. This festive collection of music includes some of the timeless Christmas songs we all know and love, as well as a few original tracks from Dolly. Dolly solely wrote 5 songs on the album and 1 additional co-write with Kent Wells. The album also features incredible duets with some of Dolly's dearest friends including Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson, plus a special song with her brother, Randy Parton.



A Holly Dolly Christmas is available now worldwide for digital pre-add/pre-save/pre-order, exclusive pre-order bundles, and physical pre-order.



For exclusive pre-order bundles, please visit http://shop.dollyparton.com.

Pre-Order the album on iTunes or Amazon at https://smarturl.it/AHollyDollyChristmas.

Pre-Save the album on Spotify, Deezer or Apple Music at https://bit.ly/AHDCPreSave.



The first single coming off A Holly Dolly Christmas, will be her beautiful duet with vocal powerhouse, Michael Bublé, "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas."



"I am so excited to announce my new Christmas album 'A Holly Dolly Christmas.' I have recorded several Christmas classics like "Holly Jolly Christmas", as well as some new material that I hope might become Christmas classics. I've recorded 5 duets with 5 very special artists as you can see," states Dolly. "I figured since everybody probably wouldn't get to celebrate Christmas as usual this year, I wanted to be creative instead of sitting around at the house this summer. So I put on my mask, gloves and practiced social distancing, as well as all of the wonderful musicians and singers, and we proceeded to put together what I think is some of the best work that I've ever done. Kent Wells produced the album. As you know, Kent has been my friend, band leader and producer for many years. He's outdone himself on this one. I'm just hoping that you're gonna love it as much as we loved putting it together. So enjoy and MERRY CHRISTMAS!", elaborates Dolly.



A Holly Dolly Christmas Track Listing :

1. Holly Jolly Christmas - Dolly Parton

2. Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) - Dolly Parton

3. Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas - Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé

4. Christmas On The Square - Dolly Parton

5. Circle Of Love - Dolly Parton

6. All I Want For Christmas Is You - Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon

7. Comin' Home For Christmas - Dolly Parton

8. Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) - Dolly Parton

9. Pretty Paper - Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson

10. Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus - Dolly Parton

11. You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) - Dolly Parton

12. Mary, Did You Know? - Dolly Parton



Recently, Dolly also announced her partnership with Chronicle Books to release Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. The visual memoir and annotated songbook will give an intimate look at Dolly's enduring career as a songwriter, musician, and Country legend. Fans will have access to the stories behind the lyrics in Dolly's own words with never-before-seen photographs and memorabilia, bringing them closer to her work than ever before. Also, Recorded Books audiobook form and CD of Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics will be available on November 17, 2020 and is currently available for preorder on Amazon .



Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics will be available November 17th, 2020. To pre-order, please visit: Dolly.ChronicleBooks.com.

Photo Credit: Stacie Huckeba

Courtesy of Butterfly Records, LLC

