Dj Heartstring Shares 3AM / 4AM With MONK, 3NDLES5, Crazymike

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DJ Heartstring have shared '3AM / 4AM,' the latest single taken from their forthcoming debut album Sentimental Ultra, out 13th November via Steel City Dance Discs. Featuring S.C.D.D family Monk, Crazy Mike and 3NDLES5, the single sees the duo mix jungle motifs with a 4x4 beat, and powerful spoken word in both German and English language.

Speaking on the collaboration, 3NDLES5 says:

'3am/4am alone In McDonald's motion'

Best known for their visceral emotional dance music style that's fast become synonymous with their name, set across 15-tracks Sentimental Ultra will see Jonas and Leo experiment and be more rebellious with both their ideas and how they distill them. Featuring familiar names and first-time collaborators alike, including SWIM, Spriitzz, BAUGRUPPE90, Sam Gellaitry, Saidah, DMA'S, KennyHoopla, Monk, 3NDLES5, David Jackson and secret act, this striking debut album finds the pair chasing not just peak-time euphoria and what they can conjure in a club setting, but everything around it, too. The befores and the afters; the soft and the supercharged. That tummy-flipping joy of discovering something new for the first time as a kid, carefree and curious, and just knowing you're going to love that thing forever and ever. This is what the album is about and what it encapsulates - what life felt like when they were young.

Since the start of the year, the Berlin based duo have been doling out emotional bangers. From the most recent pop-tinged 'So Many Things' with Sam Gellaitry and Catfish and the Bottlemen interpolation 'Another Year Alone (i love you)' that was named Arielle Free's 'Big Whoppa' on BBC R1, the inspirations behind the album start to become clear; guitar music, the mid-noughties, FIFA soundtracks, UK-core/indie rock bands sonic references flourish. Recently, lead single 'Sentimental Ultra' with the Irish producer Spriitzz saw them perfect their penchant for pop sensibilities with rapturous vocals and a pacey instrumental drawing from big room, whilst their BAUGRUPPE90 collab 'What Music Felt Like In 2007' and 'A Thousand Lies' with DMA's and Saidah further set the scene. The latter came with a hazy nostalgic video directed by Joey Knox and David Tse that followed a young woman and her group of male friends in a state of joyful, youthful abandon.

DJ Heartstring are showing no signs of slowing down. Since their 4-track collection of loved-up dancefloor heaters titled You Are The Sun, I Am The Sky last year, they have produced a killer collab on Kettama's debut album 'If U Want My Heart (feat. KLP)' earning over 10.5M streams, selling out 3800 tickets in London at Magazine, crossing over 1M monthly listeners on Spotify and continuing to sell out their biggest shows and tours to date from Australia to the Netherlands. 2026 has seen a scorching festival run across Europe and North America including Awakenings in the Netherlands, Paradise City Festival in Belgium, Lightning In A Bottle festival in California and Movement in Detroit, and further shows in the US and their biggest national headline tour to date in Australia this past month selling out 15,500 tickets across 3 dates in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

More about DJ Heartstring

Ever since their 2021 debut, when they rollicked through the club door with their Destiny of the Moment and Eternal Euphoria EPs, DJ Heartstring have followed their hearts and won over legions more with an emotional dance music style that's fast become synonymous with their name. There've been big releases such as 2025's You Are The Sun, I Am The Sky EP, and buzzy collaborations with fellow synapse-igniters like SWIM, Narciss, southstar and S.C.D.D.'s Kettama. The past few years have also seen remixes for Charli XCX and Sam Smith, Romy, Sugababes and Empire of the Sun, sets everywhere from Berghain to London's 3000-capacity Roundhouse, their own Teenage Dream parties and a must-listen contribution to the BBC Radio 1's Essential Mix series, which showcased just some of the sonic inspirations behind their signature, like Eurodance and trance, plus heaps of coveted DJ Heartstring material.

About Spriitzz

Hailing from Sligo, Ireland, and based in Berlin for over a decade before recently moving to Glasgow, Spray – the alias of DJ, producer, songwriter and mixing engineer Tiarnan McMorrow – has been refining his signature sound since his teenage years immersed in trance, house and techno. Now a pivotal figure in club culture, without shedding an inch of his optimism, he's delivered bona fide anthems in 'Sunscreen' and 'Where R U', which spilled from the terraces of Ibiza superclubs onto radio. In 2025 he debuted 'Spritttz Live', a digital/physical performance created at the behest of Dutch DJ Job Jobse. It premiered at Jobse's stage at Lente Kabinet before touring festivals including AVA, Glitch and Pitch, and was captured at London's Waterworks for Resident Advisor's RA Live series.

Equally respected as a DJ, Spray digs into cutting-edge, often obscure records rooted in powerful basslines, alien textures and altogether memorable sounds. Collaboration is at the heart of his philosophy, from B2Bs with Sally C to occasional bouts on the decks with Rey Colino as 'Sprey'. In the studio, his mixing has shaped singles by Confidence Man, CC:DISCO! and Sam Alfred, and he was integral to the production of 'intimate yell', the debut album from Courtesy. He ended 2025 alongside fellow Irish talent Jazzy on 'Can't Deny It', his most impressive link yet between pop and dance, which clocked up nearly three million listens in just one month.

Tracklist

1. DJ HEARTSTRING - Heartcore (Dreams Become Reality)

2. DJ HEARTSTRING & BAUGRUPPE90 - What Music Felt Like In 2007

3. DJ HEARTSTRING & Spriitzz - Sentimental Ultra

4. DJ HEARTSTRING - You've Been On My Mind

5. DJ HEARTSTRING, Monk, 3NDLES5 & Crazymike - 3AM/4AM

6. DJ HEARTSTRING, David Jackson & Lotusgirl3000 - Oxytocin

7. DJ HEARTSTRING & SWIM - IN2ME

8. DJ HEARTSTRING - Supersonic Pleasure

9. DJ HEARTSTRING - Another Year Alone (i love you)

10. DJ HEARTSTRING - Where There's Light, There's Hope

11. DJ HEARTSTRING & Sam Gellaitry - So Many Things To Say

12. DJ HEARTSTRING, DMA'S, Saidah - A Thousand Lies

13. DJ HEARTSTRING - Healing

14. DJ HEARTSTRING & KennyHoopla - All That's Left Behind

15. DJ HEARTSTRING & secret act - Now We Are Strangers

DJ Heartstring Tour Dates

Sat 10th Oct - Electron Festival, Geneva

Sat 17th Oct - Poolen, Copenhagen

Sun 24th Oct - AWAKENINGS x Sugar Factory ADE, Amsterdam

Sun 25th Oct - Dockyard x ADE (b2b Benwal), Amsterdam

Fri 30th Oct - Freaky Deaky Festival, Austin Texas

Sat 31st Oct - Escape Socal, San Bernardino

Sun 1st Nov - Capitol Mall, Sacramento (Main Support for Eric Prydz)

Fri 6th Nov - Kettama Presents Steel City x Warehouse Project (sold out)

Sat 28th Nov - Telegraph Building, Belfast

Thurs 10th Dec - Rise Festival, France

Fri 18th Dec - Braindance, Brussels

Sat 19th Dec - Phantom, Paris, France

Photo Credit: Ewen Spencer









Photo Credit: Ewen Spencer

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