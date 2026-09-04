DJ HEARTSTRING, Sam Gellaitry Release New Single SO MANY THINGS TO SAY

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DJ HEARTSTRING has released a new single, 'So Many Things to Say,' featuring Scottish singer, songwriter, producer and DJ Sam Gellaitry. Described as a pulsating, pop-tinged track, the single showcases DJ Heartstring's approach to euphoria and freedom, with moments suited for both inside and outside the club.

Speaking on the single, the duo shared: 'We spent a day together with Sam in his house and home studio, played each other some stuff we were feeling lately and got right into it. It feels like a perfect halfway meeting between our two styles, we just sent Sam this melody we had lying around, and as soon as he got on the Mic, we knew we had something'

DJ Heartstring is showing no signs of slowing down. Since the release of their 4-track collection You Are The Sun, I Am The Sky last year, they have produced a collaboration on KETTEMA's debut album, 'If U Want My Heart (feat. KLP),' which has earned over 10.5 million streams. They have also sold out 3,800 tickets in London at Magazine, crossed over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and continued to sell out shows and tours from Australia to the Netherlands. 'So Many Things' follows a festival run across Europe and North America that included Awakenings in the Netherlands, Paradise City Festival in Belgium, Lightning In A Bottle festival in California and Movement in Detroit. The duo return to the US this weekend for key slots at Arc Festival and two headline shows in Tampa and Miami, before wrapping up their Northern Hemisphere festival run for the year with a set at the sold-out District X festival. DJ HEARTSTRING then head to Australia from September 25th to 27th for their biggest national headline dates to date, having sold a total of 15,500 tickets across three dates in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. Sam Gellaitry is in the midst of a 7-date North American run from August 20th to September 3rd, performing a combination of live and DJ sets.

More About DJ HEARTSTRING

Duality has always been key for DJ HEARTSTRING. Whether it's their balance between melancholy and euphoria, the way in which the German duo bring pop bangers to the dancefloor, or their crossover appeal that makes them equally at home on big festival stages as playing Berghain, producers, DJs and songwriters Leo and Jonas have always played to each other's strengths. Meeting in their early 20s in Berlin, they bring together a medley of influences and experiences from their contrasting backgrounds. They came up with their artist moniker after brainstorming the most cliché, cheesy, trance-sounding names possible.

Having emerged in 2021 with their Trance Dance Music (TDM) sound, they quickly found a new generation of ravers drawn to hard and fast BPMs. With underground releases like their SoundCloud-uploaded edits of Sam Smith & Charli XCX's 'In The City' and Ciara's '1, 2 Step,' their high-energy, nostalgia-tinged DJ sets found an audience post-pandemic. In 2024, they played Japan, Europe and America, made their Berghain debut, released an official remix of Sugababes' 'Push The Button,' performed a joint show at a 50-capacity pop-up rave inside a Berlin corner shop and drew attention with their Boiler Room Melbourne set. The duo have a BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix to their name, along with major touring plans for the rest of 2026 and a new project on the horizon.

About Sam Gellaitry

Scottish producer, DJ, singer, and songwriter Sam Gellaitry creates genre-blurring music shaped by synesthesia, translating sound into color and emotion. Born and raised in Stirling, Scotland, he first gained a following on SoundCloud through early EPs like Escapism and IV. Sam later incorporated his own vocals and visuals into his work. His 2021 single 'Assumptions' soundtracked over half a million short-form videos and earned support from brands including LOEWE and figures such as Megan Thee Stallion, Kate Hudson, and Alix Earle. The track topped global charts across Spotify and Apple Music and peaked at #2 on both Shazam and TikTok's Viral Top 50 lists. Sam has collaborated with artists including PinkPantheress and Kaytranada, and has just released his debut album 'ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT,' which reached the Top 10 on Spotify's U.S. Debut Albums chart.

DJ HEARTSTRING Tour Dates

5-Sep, Andrew Music Club Lot 11 Skate Park, Miami

6-Sep Cinco Soccer, St. Petersburg, Florida

7-Sep Chicago Arc Festival + Afterparty

12-Sep Co Kildare District X Festival

19-Sep Else, Berlin

25-Sep The Wool Store, Melbourne (sold out)

26-Sep Turbine Hall, Sydney (sold out)

27-Sep ICF Warehouse, Perth (sold out)

10-Oct Electron Festival, Geneva

Photo Credit: Jade Green



Photo Credit: Jade Green

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