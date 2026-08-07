THE JUNGLE GIANTS Set North American Tour to Begin September, Share New Video
The Australian band's new LP follows a Triple j cover of Underworld's Born Slippy (Nuxx).
THE JUNGLE GIANTS have released a music video for their single 'Where Can I Put All My Love,' the latest track from the Australian band's new album EXPERIENCING FEELINGS OF JOY. The band is set to bring its live show to North America this fall, with a tour beginning in September following dates across Australia and New Zealand.
The gloriously nostalgic video pays winking homage to the shimmering sci-fi landscapes of the '80s and Blade Runner, perfectly mirroring the track's lush, sweetly melancholic electropop glow. 'Where Can I Put My Love' is the latest official single from the band's recently released new album Experiencing Feelings of Joy. This fall, following an extensive tour of Australia and New Zealand, the band bring their live show back to North America. Upcoming tour dates are listed below and via thejunglegiants.com.
Of the genesis of the track, frontman Sam Hales says: 'There were definitely a couple of years where I was struggling, processing some painful thoughts and I had regressed into some triggering places. One day I sat on my friend Johnny from the DMA's couch and started twanging on the guitar and messing about with some chords, and I just let it go and started singing what was inside of me. 'Where can I put all my love' were the first words that came out, which felt really real and really nice. To put that into a song was a turning point for me. It felt good, and it felt therapeutic. There was a lot of questions going through my mind and that was the biggest one'.
The Jungle Giants are the brainchild of one-man music machine Sam Hales, who overcame one of the darkest periods of his life after the dissolution of a decade-long relationship, to compose the music found on the new LP. Experiencing Feelings Of Joy, is an apt title for their new album, not only for the listener, but its creator. Careening from crushing personal loss to hopeful exuberance, it's an album Sam Hales could only write after thinking he'd never be able to write again.
Tour Dates
AUGUST
08 - Barwon Heads, Australia @ Barwon Heads Hotel
14 - Brunswick Heads, Australia @ Hotel Brunswick
15 - Coffs Harbour, Australia @ Hoey Moey
21 - Coolum Beach, Australia @ Blackflag Brewing
22 - Toowoomba, Australia @ The Powerhouse
28 - Wollongong, Australia @ Waves
29 - Jindabyne, Australia @ The Station
SEPTEMBER
30 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
OCTOBER
01 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (The Hall)
03 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
04 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Place
07 - Chicago, IL @ Outset
09 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
12 - Seattle, WA @ Substation
13 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
14 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
16 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
21 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
22 - Austin, TX @ Antone's
24 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Puebla
DECEMBER
30 - Glenworth Valley, Australia @ Lost Paradise Festival
31 - Hesse, Australia @ Beyond The Valley Festival
The video for 'Where Can I Put All My Love' draws visual inspiration from 1980s science-fiction imagery. THE JUNGLE GIANTS, led by Sam Hales, also recently performed a cover of Underworld's 'Born Slippy (Nuxx)' for Triple j's Like A Version series, which has surpassed 100,000 views. Additional tour dates are expected to be announced via the band's official channels.