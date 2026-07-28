DMA'S to Play UK Acoustic In-Store Shows for Self-Titled Album

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DMA'S have announced a run of intimate acoustic in-store shows across the UK to mark the release of their self-titled fifth album, arriving via RCA UK. The Australian indie rock band will kick off the run in Kingston, with additional stops set for Manchester, Middlesborough, Dundee, Leeds, Norwich and Bristol, offering fans the chance to hear songs from the new record in stripped-back performances paired with signing sessions.

Kicking off in Kingston on August 24th, the special run will see the band visit record stores and venues across the UK, giving fans the chance to experience songs from the new album up close in a series of exclusive live performances and signing events. The tour includes stops in Manchester, Middlesborough, Dundee, Leeds, and Norwich.

The announcement follows the release of the band's latest single 'Killing Time', a fast-paced, euphoric anthem that continues to build anticipation for the upcoming album. Alongside previously released tracks 'My Baby's Place', 'Heatin Park' and 'Hurracane', the album marks a defining new chapter for DMA'S, expanding on their Signature Sound while embracing fresh sonic textures.

Written and recorded between the band's own studio in Glebe, Sydney and Los Angeles, the album was largely co-produced by the band alongside Grammy Award-nominated producer Lach Bostock (Mansionair), with help from Jimi Somewhere and Styalz Fuego.

Renowned for their electrifying live performances, which have seen them command some of the world's biggest stages, including Glastonbury, Coachella, Lollapalooza and Splendour in the Grass, the in-store run offers fans a rare opportunity to experience DMA'S in an intimate setting ahead of their UK & Ireland headline tour in early 2027. Next year, DMA'S will bring the new album to life on a UK & Ireland headline tour, kicking off in Southampton on 1st February before stopping in Cardiff, Manchester, Newcastle, Lincoln, York, Liverpool, Sheffield, Dublin, Coventry, Edinburgh, Belfast and London's iconic Eventim Apollo on 12th February. Tickets are on sale now via livenation.com.

The new album will see the band further build on their incredible history that has seen them deliver four critically acclaimed albums, Hills End (2016), For Now (2018), THE GLOW (2020) and How Many Dreams? (2023), each landing towards the top end of the ARIA Top 10, with THE GLOW and How Many Dreams? reaching #4 and #3 respectively on the UK Albums Chart.

DMA'S have accrued over 500 million streams across their catalogue, four multi-platinum singles, multiple ARIA Award nominations, including a win for Best Group in 2023, and 13 songs in triple j's coveted Hottest 100, highlighted by their Like A Version cover of Cher's 'Believe', which topped the Hottest 100 Like A Versions of All Time in 2023.

DMA'S are Johnny Took, Matt Mason and Tommy O'Dell.

Photo Credit: Roman Jody

Acoustic Album Shows

August 2026

24 Aug @ Kingston @ Circuit with Banquet

25 Aug @ Manchester @ The Yard with Crash & Piccadilly Records

26 Aug @ Middlesborough @ Empire with Jacaranda

27 Aug @ Dundee @ Fat Sams with Assai

29 Aug @ Leeds @ Wardrobe with Crash

30 Aug @ Norwich @ Waterfront with HMV

31 Aug @ Bristol @ Rough Trade

UK Tour Dates

February 2027

1 Feb @ Southampton @ O2 Guildhall

2 Feb @ Cardiff @ The Great Hall

3 Feb @ Coventry @ HMV Empire

5 Feb @ Manchester @ Academy

6 Feb @ Manchester @ Academy

8 Feb @ Newcastle Upon Tyne @ O2 City Hall

9 Feb @ Lincoln @ The Engine Shed

11 Feb @ York @ Barbican

12 Feb @ London @ Eventim Apollo

14 Feb @ Liverpool @ Olympia

15 Feb @ Sheffield @ Octagon Centre

17 Feb @ Edinburgh @ Usher Hall

18 Feb @ Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom

19 Feb @ Belfast @ Limelight

20 Feb @ Dublin @ The Academy

The in-store dates arrive ahead of a full UK and Ireland headline tour set for early next year, with DMA'S scheduled to play cities including Southampton, Cardiff, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield, Dublin, Edinburgh, Belfast and London's Eventim Apollo. The band, comprised of Johnny Took, Matt Mason and Tommy O'Dell, previously released Hills End, For Now, THE GLOW and How Many Dreams?, with the latter two both reaching the top five of the UK Albums Chart.



Photo Credit: Roman Jody

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