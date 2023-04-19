Divine Sweater Share 'In the Comedown' Single

Earlier this year, Divine Sweater announced their newest LP, Down Deep (A Nautical Apocalypse), due May 26 via Better Company Records. Having introduced their forthcoming project with two stand-out singles, "All the Way Back" and "When the World is Ending," thus far, the band continues the momentum with the release of another track, "In the Comedown."

As the band wrote of the track:

"'In The Comedown' was written in rural Maine. We were drifting in the middle of a lake during a June sunset and it looked like dusk was showing every color in the visible light spectrum. It made us want to write about communal transcendence, the calming power of the water, and the challenge of staying fully present in any given moment. Lyrically, 'In The Comedown' is inspired by the pantoum, a poetic form that repeats and recycles lines to continuously create new meaning out of familiar phrases."

Down Deep (A Nautical Apocalypse) is a series of vignettes from the end of the world. When Earth becomes unlivable, survivors seek shelter in abandoned submarines in a last-ditch attempt to keep living. In each track, characters reflect on their past-lives above the surface, detailing colorful memories of loss, joy, regret, and revelation. What begins as a story of intense hope for new beginnings slowly unravels into the ultimate, final disaster.

With the primary goal of writing a concept album in mind, Divine Sweater leaned into our love of science fiction, pulling inspiration from Bowie's Ziggy Stardust and The Flaming Lips' Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. However, they wanted the story to be grounded on Earth, focused on regular people, centered around the very real effects of climate change.

Since the last few years on this planet have felt sufficiently bizarre, it would be fairly unsurprising if, tonight, Earth's mantle split open and set society ablaze, forcing the surviving factions of humanity to move underwater and live out the remainder of their scattered lives in submarines. This album, like all good stories, is a murky blend of fiction and non-fiction, the fantastic and the ordinary.

Down Deep (A Nautical Apocalypse) was produced by Allen Tate of San Fermin & Divine Sweater. Stay tuned for the full record, out May 26 via Better Company Records.

DIVINE SWEATER LIVE

5/26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Broadway (Album Release)

5/27 - Woodstock, NY - Colony

6/16 - Montreal, QC - The Diving Bell

6/17 - Toronto, ON - The Baby G

6/19 - Dubuque, IA - Fox Den Motel

6/20 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

6/21 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

6/22 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

6/30 - Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong

7/8 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

7/9 - Winooski, VT - Monkey House

7/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry at Fillmore