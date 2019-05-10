Diplo's Major Lazer Returns With CAN'T TAKE IT FROM ME Featuring Skip Marley

Diplo's Major Lazer returns with a brand new track today. Featuring Skip Marley, "Can't Take It From Me" sees the band returning to their Caribbean-influenced roots and marks the reappearance of the group's iconic image of their namesake-listen here.

The legend began in 2008 when Major Lazer, the legendary one-armed, Jamaican Zombie War commando, surfaced with an experimental lazer arm and a secret identity as a Trinidadian dancehall club owner. He enlisted the help of longtime allies Diplo and Switch to produce his first LP-a collection of futuristic dancehall bangers that would protect the world from dark forces of evil. In 2009, Guns Don't Kill People...Lazers Do was released and Major Lazer was successful in his mission to set the world free from the malicious forces harboring around us.

In 2013, Switch departed the group to work on solo endeavors while Major Lazer and Diplo joined forces with MC Walshy Fire and Trinidadian producer Jillionaire. The squadron continued to carry out the mission of spreading world peace, this time via their second studio album Free the Universe. Along the way Major Lazer battled enemies including General Rubbish, Blockhead, Spooky Dookie and Zombies from near and far. Ultimately Major Lazer defeated the adversaries-freeing the universe through music.

But his work was still not done. In 2015, destruction was nigh again and Major Lazer returned with Peace Is The Mission. For the third studio album, Major Lazer enlisted friends from across the globe in an effort to achieve his goal of making the world smaller by making the party bigger. The collective continued to spread his message and reached billions through their global touring. By bringing their music and dance to every corner of the world, they were able to unite the masses and achieve Major Lazer's mission of peace.

Major Lazer's global smash hit "Lean On" with DJ Snake and MØ is one of the most successful songs of all time, while "Cold Water" with Justin Bieber and MØ recently became their second track to cross one billion streams and "Light it Up" continues to be a mainstay on dance floors across the world.

"Can't Take It From Me" marks the reappearance of the Major Lazer character from the beyond (designed by Ferry Guow). Major Lazer has found enlightenment and given up his physical body, returning to spread the message of Lazerism with the help of Diplo, Walshy Fire and the Lazer Gyals.

At Major Lazer's helm is global superstar Diplo. As one of pop's most in-demand producers, Diplo has worked with Beyonce, Madonna, Robyn, M.I.A. and many more. He recently unveiled a new country project, Thomas Wesley, and its first track, "So Long," featuring Nashville superstar Cam, followed by a performance at Stagecoach. Further recent releases include a deep house Higher Ground EP and the debut of a brand new show at his Coachella headline set, and the Europa EP for which Diplo hand selected a cast of rising European artists. Diplo also finds himself exercising his collaborative spirit with the psychedelic supergroup LSD with Sia and Labrinth, streamed more than one billion times to date, and the Grammy winning house project Silk City with Mark Ronson. With three albums under their belt, Major Lazer continues to tour the world over, making the world smaller by making the party bigger.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You