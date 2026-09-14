Dionne Warwick to Perform at Carnegie Hall Benefit for ALS Research

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Dionne Warwick will be a featured guest at the upcoming Voices for ALS benefit, 'Deborah Silver & Fabulous Friends,' on Sunday, October 11th, 2026, 7:30 pm ET, at New York City's Carnegie Hall.

Warwick, whose new album 'DWuets' is being released this fall, will perform along with Deborah Silver as well as vocalist Stella Cole within Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall.

The event will benefit those suffering from ALS, known to many as Lou Gehrig's Disease, when the baseball legend was first stricken with the malady in 1939 and his ailment became known to the public. In recent years, the 'Ice Bucket Challenge' went viral around the globe, raising more than $200 million to date, for research and awareness.

Concert host Deborah Silver, who's making her debut at Carnegie Hall with this event, knows of the ALS's impact personally, as her sister Marjie suffers with the disease. Proceeds from the evening of music will benefit ALS research.

Silver, a Grammy-nominated songstress with #1 Billboard chart-topping Jazz albums, has recorded duets with top artists in the business. This includes Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, Jack Jones, Freddy Cole, Ann Hampton Callaway, Ray Benson of Asleep At The Wheel, Ronnie Millsap, Pam Tillis, Steve Tyrell and Jazz icon Diane Schuur, with whom she just released their dynamic duet of 'The Lady Is A Tramp.'

The line-up for the night of music also features vocalist Stella Cole, who has become a worldwide sensation since she unleashed her whimsical and widely acclaimed jazz and pop stylings onto the world in 2020.

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