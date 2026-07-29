DARLING NIKKI Releases Debut EP HIPPIE SOUL, Single 'Stay'

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Darling Nikki has released her debut EP, HIPPIE SOUL, a self-written and self-produced collection that the Düsseldorf, Germany-based artist describes as a reflection of her identity rather than simply a project title. The EP blends soul, funk, and vintage pop into a modern retro sound rooted in analog, 70s-inspired production.

'Hippie Soul' plays out as a full artistic statement, one that Darling Nikki describes not simply as a project title but as a reflection of who she is. 'I make Hippie Soul because I am a Hippie Soul,' she says.

That description carries real weight across the EP. A lifelong free spirit drawn to the values of the hippie movement, Düsseldorf, Germany's Darling Nikki has built her music around freedom, creativity, and intuition, exploring themes of hope, faith, love, loss, healing, and inner freedom across each of the EP's songs. Every track tells a personal story while reaching for something universal, an approach she credits to the complete creative control she holds over every stage of the process, from first lyric to final mix. 'Music to me is far more than entertainment,' she explains. 'It's freedom, vibration, frequency and raw emotion, allowing something greater to move through me. It reconnects me with my soul.'

'Hippie Soul' is also a genuinely international project, bringing together musicians and engineers from Brazil, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom to shape its genre blending journey through groove, grit, and soul. That global collaboration reflects the same reach that has defined Darling Nikki's career, which began young in a musical family and has since carried her onto stages alongside Dionne Warwick and Larry Graham of Sly Stone and Prince fame, along with television appearances and international features that extended her music well beyond Germany's borders.

Leading listeners into the EP is 'Stay,' a cinematic single that pairs the warmth of Motown with the sweeping grandeur of classic 1960s film scoring. Recorded entirely live and analog, the track sets sweeping strings and powerful horns against a plainly personal story of love and longing, with Darling Nikki singing, 'For all I ever wanted is to be with you, this truth I can't deny, it's written in the books, I'm yours, you're mine, stay.' It is a lyric that distills the emotional heart of the EP into a single, direct plea, and a fitting entry point into the larger world Darling Nikki has built with 'Hippie Soul.'

The accompanying music video for 'Stay,' filmed among the striking Capo Testa rock formations in Sardinia, extends that vintage sensibility into a visual world of its own, with Darling Nikki portraying herself as the heroine of a retro, space age comic inspired by 1960s science fiction. 'To me, music is emotion first,' she says. 'If a song doesn't make you feel something, nothing else matters. Stay is about allowing yourself to be vulnerable enough to say the words we sometimes wish we had said.'

That willingness to be vulnerable defines 'Hippie Soul' from beginning to end. Alongside 'Stay,' the EP includes 'Elvis,' Darling Nikki's debut single, which made waves on national radio in Germany and drew attention from international music blogs and media, as well as 'Time 2 Let Go' and 'On The Other Side,' rounding out a collection built entirely on Darling Nikki's own vision. With 'Hippie Soul' now available, Darling Nikki invites listeners fully into her world, one shaped by freedom, soul, and timeless music.

Across HIPPIE SOUL, Darling Nikki explores themes of hope, faith, love, loss, healing, and inner freedom, with each track built around a personal story reaching toward a broader, universal experience.

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