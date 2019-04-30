Dimensions Festival Announces Boat Party Lineups

Today, Croatian mainstay Dimensions Festival announces the return of their iconic boat parties with a forward-thinking lineup to match. Voyages will set sail out onto the Adriatic from Thursday 29th August - Sunday 1st September, led by both long-standing and new Dimensions partners including Tribe Records, The Pickle Factory, Make Me, EXIT Records and Hessle Audio to name a few.

Waving goodbye to Fort Punta Christo, Dimensions will host an array of world-class selectors for the 3 hour parties, including Shanti Celeste, Helena Hauff, DJ Stingray, Craig Richards and many more, setting sail from the harbour for one last jaunt on the Adriatic.

Dimensions Festival takes places in one of the most stunning locations in the globe, set in a spectacular abandoned fortress nestled on the Adriatic coast. Picture day-time beach chilling, sunset sessions and exploring the labyrinths of the fort at night. Unique arenas are plentiful, in the fort find Noah's Ballroom, The Void, The Garden, Subdub Arena and of course the 80-foot Moat, stacked high with speakers. Dimensions advise festival-goers to reserve a place via the deposit scheme or purchase a ticket as soon as possible.

Pula is accessible by taxi from the site, and is complete with transport links, apartment accommodation and historic sites. For those wishing to camp on-site, or for more info on accommodation options including boutique camping, mobile homes and more, head to dimensionsfestival.com/accommodation/. Flight options from the UK are to Trieste, Ljubljana, Zagreb, Venice Treviso or Venice Marco- Polo airports, and then a transfer: dimensionsfestival.com/travel/. See you for one last dance in the fort!

BOAT PARTIES

THURSDAY:

12.30-15.30 - Tribe Records - Shanti Celeste, Peach, Alex T & Mike BC

16.15-19.15 - The Pickle Factory - Eris Drew, Jane Fitz, Hamish & Toby

20.00-23.00 - Abandon Silence - Dan Shake, Heel & Souls, Hillas

20.00-23.00 - The Ghost - Gene on Earth, The Ghost, Youandewan

FRIDAY:

12.30-15.30 - Stamp The Wax - Sadar Bahar, DJ Okapi, Zakia b2b Harri Pepper

16.15-19.15 - Make Me - Helena Hauff, Identified Patient, Make Me

16.15-19.15 - Butter Side Up - Binh, Francesco Del Garda, BSU DJs

20.00-23.00 - VICE CITY x WeZienWel: Belgians Do It Better : Alia, Juicy & WLC

SATURDAY:

12:30-15:30 - Meat Free x Love Muscle - Michael Upson b2b Lucy Locket, Tom Hannah b2b Chekov, Blasha & Allatt

16.15-19.15 - TRAX - Skee Mask, Tasha

16.15-19.15 - Exit Records UK (dBridge, Skeptical, Breakage, Fixate, Dolenz, SP:MC)

20.00-23.00 - Fuse - DJ Bone & DVS1

SUNDAY:

12.30-15.30 - Wigflex: Call Super, re:ni, Luke Wigflex

12:30-15:30 - Music Is My Sanctuary : Nu Guinea DJ, Mafalda, Lexis

16.15-19.15 - DJ Stingray Invites - Afrodeutsche, Solid Blake

16.15-19.15 - The Nothing Special: (Craig Richards, dBridge, Radioactive Man)

20.00-23.00 - Hessle Audio: - Ben UFO, Pangaea & Pearson Sound

20.00-23.00 - Rinse FM - Batu, Ciel, SPFDJ, Alex T





