Diamond Dixie Surprises Fans With Early Release of Debut Album, GROWING WINGS & New Single, 'Lock It Up'

Gabriela and Bianca LeDuc, known worldwide as Diamond Dixie, surprised fans this morning with the early release of their highly-anticipated debut album, GROWING WINGS (originally scheduled to drop on January 20), and a brand new single, "Lock It Up," both available today via online music stores, streaming platforms, or at DiamondDixie.com.

GROWING WINGS celebrates and embodies Diamond Dixie's decade-long career--past, present, and future. The 10-track album revisits four fan favorites from the duo's past recordings ("Limitless," "Take a Hint," and "Heartbreak," produced by Ben Jackson and Greg Bates, and "Without Your Love," produced by Joe Carrell). It also introduces six new songs (produced by Grady Saxman), including the singles, "I Think It's Funny," and "Girls Like That" released last year.

The sister-duo decided to release GROWING WINGS (and the single, "Lock It Up") five days early due to their fans' overwhelming response and excitement following the album's announcement last month. However, 2020 was such a low period for so many people, they decided to reschedule it as early as possible to start the new year off on a high note.

"Music is our therapy," affirms Gabriela "and we're pretty sure it is the same for many fans. So we decided to hustle things up a little and put something positive out there in the universe right now, when people need it most."

"Yeah...that and the fact we were so excited that we just couldn't wait," jokes Bianca. "Seriously, though...I'm honestly not sure who really needed this release to happen now the most--us, or the fans? This music has helped us find our joy again and we hope it will lift the spirits of our fans too."

Gabriela and Bianca wrote all of the new material alongside some of Nashville's brightest songwriters, including Charly Reynolds, Michael Logen, Simon Gugala, Maggie Baugh, Halie Wooldridge, Josh Dumbacher, Brandon Fontes, Peyton Porter, and Casey Cattie.

﻿GROWING WINGS includes the new single, "Lock It Up," also available today through online music retailers, streaming platforms, and at DiamondDixie.com. Co-written with hit writer, Rick Huckaby ("Muddy Water--Trace Adkins, "Beer with Jesus"--Thomas Rhett, "Steps"--Tracy Lawrence) and released just in time to gather traction before Valentine's Day, this flirtatious single with a powerful groove addresses that awkward stage in romance when the relationship is not yet "official" but both parties want to take things to the next level.

The album concludes with the title track, "Growing Wings" which addresses the girls' future. It is the most poignant and autobiographical song the sisters have ever written.

"This song reflects where Bianca and I are in our lives," states Gabriela. "By May, both of us will be out of college, and will soon be leaving home to pursue careers and begin our own lives. It's a bittersweet moment in life when you have to be brave if you want to move forward. You must leave the comfortable nest for an uncertain future but you also know if you don't take that leap forward, you will ever know if you can truly fly."

"If there is one thing that 2020 taught us, it's that everything can change in the blink of an eye," explains Bianca. "We don't take one single moment of our career for granted--not the past, nor the present, and certainly not the future--which is why we embrace and celebrate it all on this album. We hope fans will enjoy this approach as much as we did.