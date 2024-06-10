Detroit Rapper Tay B and Skilla Baby Release New Single 'SheSheMe'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising Detroit rapper Tay B is gearing up for his album and released his first single SheSheMe Ft Skilla Baby, available on all major streaming platforms.

The Album, which will be released in partnership with AFLN Music Group and Giant Records, comes on the heels of Tay B's single “NAWL” feat. Babyfxce E and hit Single MAMA with ROB 49 Ft. Tay B and Skilla Baby.

2023 proved to be a remarkable year for the young Detroit rapper who joined Lil Baby’s “Its Only Us Tour” last summer. In addition, Tay B has continued to gain a dedicated following through a series of notable releases including “MAMA,” which featured Rob49 and Skilla Baby. He is currently On Tour.

ABOUT TAY B:

Emerging from Detroit's vibrant hip-hop scene, Tay B has swiftly risen to prominence in the American rap landscape. Collaborating with notable figures such as Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tay B has firmly established himself as a rising star. His influence on Detroit's music scene was highlighted by the success of Skilla Baby's 2021 regional hit, "Tay B Style." Known for his high-energy and unapologetic approach, Tay B's recent track "MAMA" with Skilla Baby and Rob 49 has further elevated his profile, captivating audiences across the Midwest and beyond. In 2022, Tay B announced a partnership between his label AFLN Music Group and Giant Records, unveiling his deluxe album "4 Eva in My Bag." With executive producer Lil Baby at the helm, the album, featuring collaborations with Detroit's elite artists like Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby, promises to showcase Tay B's raw talent and relentless energy. His latest single, "SheSheMe," featuring Skilla Baby, offers a glimpse into his exciting journey in 2024. Hailing from Detroit, Tay B is renowned for his fluid lyricism and distinctive street style rhymes. With a string of mixtapes and sold-out shows spanning the Midwest, Arizona, and California, Tay B has cultivated a dedicated fan base.

