Destroy Boys to Launch 2027 North American Tour Starting March 13

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Destroy Boys have shared details of their 2027 North American headline tour 'Destroy Boys Presents FOIE GRAS.' The upcoming run will see the Sacramento-born band joined by special guests Illuminati Hotties and The Rat Utopia Experiment on all dates, and is set to get underway March 13th at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 22-date trek comes in support of Destroy Boys' recently announced new album FOIE GRAS, which is set for release March 5th on Epitaph Records. Ticket presales for the tour will begin on October 28th at 10:00 AM Local time, with remaining tickets going on sale October 30th at 10:00AM local time.

Destroy Boys have partnered with PLUS1 to direct $1 from every ticket to local organizations expanding food access, supporting mutual aid, and protecting Indigenous lands. They've also teamed up with Concerted so fans can trade local volunteer hours in these cause areas for a limited number of tickets at each tour stop. For tickets and more information on 'Destroy Boys Presents FOIE GRAS' visit www.destroydestroyboys.com.

Commenting on the tour, Destroy Boys' Violet Mayugba shared, 'I'm so stoked for this tour and to be able to play songs from the new record every night. Illuminati Hotties and The Rat Utopia Experiment are both bands we genuinely love, and getting to travel around and play shows with people whose music we're fans of makes this whole thing feel really special.'

Destroy Boys new album FOIE GRAS is available for pre-order / pre-save, and is led by the first single 'Hysteria,' which features an official music video co-directed by the band's own Mayugba along with Vince Lopez. A working-class revolt against a system that expects people to live on scraps, 'Hysteria' introduces the restless energy of FOIE GRAS, a record that constantly moves between the personal and political while refusing to settle into any one sound.

Produced by Zach Tuch (Knocked Loose, Touché Amoré) with additional contributions from My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero, FOIE GRAS was built out of a series of risks that ultimately produced Destroy Boys most cohesive and ambitious collection to date.

On FOIE GRAS, Destroy Boys push beyond the pop instincts that have long anchored their sound, embracing a more unruly strain of experimentation. Grunge guitars and hardcore eruptions collide with post-punk propulsion, Britpop melodicism, breakbeats, bossa nova, and hazy, jazz-tinged detours, giving the album a restless, shape-shifting quality that marks the band's most ambitious work to date. That sonic volatility mirrors the album's lyrical tension, as intimate relationship dramas bleed into broader political anxieties, collapsing the distance between private turmoil and a world coming apart.

The album's title itself emerged while the band were touring Europe, a reference to the name of the dish produced by force-feeding ducks until their livers swell. The metaphor is a fitting entry point into the album's larger preoccupation with everything being force-fed to us today: from disinformation and screens to consumerism, political narratives, and the expectation that we accept an increasingly untenable world as normal - and the possibility of refusing to comply.

Comprised of Alexia Roditis (vocals/guitar), Violet Mayugba (backing vocals, guitar), Narsai Malik (drums), and David Orozco (bass), Destroy Boys formed in Sacramento in 2015 and have spent the last decade turning a teenage DIY project into one of the most distinctive and enduring young bands in rock. Across four albums—including their 2024 full-length Funeral Soundtrack #4—the band has continually expanded its sound beyond punk's traditional boundaries without settling comfortably into any one category. Their songs are defined by sharp songwriting and blunt lyricism, whether reckoning with relationships, identity, growing up, or the contradictions of modern life. That refusal to stay in one lane has taken Destroy Boys from underground clubs to Coachella and other major international festivals, along with tours supporting Blink-182, Pierce The Veil, and Rise Against. A decade into their career, Destroy Boys remain restless by design - less interested in fitting into a scene than continuing to expand what the band can sound like, write about, and become.

Tracklist

1. The Staircase

2. Hysteria

3. Strings of Fate

4. ¡Atención!

5. Raise Me Up

6. Be Regressive

7. All My Hair Is Falling Out

8. Song For Me

9. Behavioral Euthanasia ft. Frank Iero

10. Mother Maiden Whore

11. Monica

12. Stop Playing The Blues

13. If I Called The Man That Hurt Me

14. Impulse Control

15. Fault Lines

DESTROY BOYS PRESENTS FOIE GRAS tour dates with special guests Illuminati Hotties & The Rat Utopia Experiment:

Mar 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Mar 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios

Mar 16 - Dallas, TX - AM/FM

Mar 17 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

Mar 20 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

Mar 22 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

Mar 23 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Mar 24 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

Mar 26 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Mar 29 - Boston, MA - Royale

Mar 30 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Mar 31 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Apr 02 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

Apr 03 - Lakewood, OH - The Roxy

Apr 04 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's

Apr 06 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Apr 07 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Apr 09 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Apr 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

Apr 12 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Apr 13 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's

Apr 16 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Photo Credit: ALEXIS GROSS











Photo Credit: ALEXIS GROSS

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