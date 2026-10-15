Dead Air Network Announce New Single Burn This After Reading
The project reunites longtime songwriting partners with a track addressing conflicting information and shifting certainties.
Dead Air Network will release their new single, 'Burn This After Reading,' on November 13, 2026. Recorded at Rock Hard Studios in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the song explores the frustration of competing narratives, unreliable information and the uneasy feeling that the more you try to understand, the less certain you become.
Rooted in punk and post-punk in the tradition of The Damned, Dead Air Network is built on the songwriting partnership of Pat A.V. and Dave H., who have been writing and playing together since the mid-1990s. With Chad Phillips of Blanks 77 joining on drums in April 2026, the band's latest chapter brings decades of shared history into a steady run of new releases.
'It's about two sides pushing and pulling with good and bad information,' says Dave H. 'Then when I think I have an understanding of the best view, I get proven wrong and realize I should not be involved at all.'
'Burn This After Reading' follows 'Blue Collar Outcast,' released June 12, and 'Radio Silence,' released August 7. It is one of three new songs the band recorded at Rock Hard Studios in September.
Pat and Dave's roots reach back to Kringle, a New Jersey punk band that released a 7-inch on Black Pumpkin Records in 1997. The group's early practices briefly included a teenage Gerard Way, years before My Chemical Romance. Following Kringle's breakup in 1998, Pat and Dave launched the first incarnation of Dead Air Network in 1999, playing a handful of New York shows and recording an unreleased EP before splitting in 2000.
Pat went on to play with Pazz Kluger, which recorded with New Jersey punk pioneer Marty Munsch in 2010 and remained active through 2021. In 2024, Pat and Dave reunited to restart Dead Air Network, picking up a creative partnership that now spans more than three decades.
The band is lining up shows for early 2027. Dates will be announced as they are confirmed.
'Burn This After Reading' is out November 13, 2026.
Dead Air Network Online
Photo Credit: @dirtygrainphotos
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