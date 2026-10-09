NOWHERE2RUN Release BLOODRAVE II EP With Tour Dates Through Year

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NOWHERE2RUN - the boundary-pushing artist producer hybrid project from Jami Morgan and Eric 'Shade' Balderose of 2x Grammy-nominated Code Orange - have released their new EP BLOODRAVE II, which is available now on all streaming platforms via their own NOWHERE RECORDINGS label. The duo have also shared an official music video for 'FREAKSH*T' from the EP, featuring footage from the duo's BLOODRAVE immersive event series.

BLOODRAVE II sees NOWHERE2RUN continuing to expand their BLOODRAVE universe, which they introduced in 2025 through their initial BLOODRAVE. On the new EP the duo, along with touring members Dominic Landolina (Code Orange), Nastacha Beck (Destroy Boys) and Viciouswishes push their collision of industrial, techno, goth, metal and cinematic experimentation further into the underground, assembling a cast of collaborators that includes goth legend Pictureplane, underground dj producers Kilbourne, Tori Wolf, Manapool, Viciouswishes, and U.K. metalcore leaders Loathe, who collaborated on 'FANGZ' (BLOODRAVE REMIX).

NOWHERE2RUN's BLOODRAVE event series continues tonight with a performance in Orlando, FL, with additional dates including a special Halloween hometown set in Pittsburgh, PA, as well as stops at New York City's Saint Vitus and Los Angeles' 1720 Warehouse slated for later in the year. Launched last year, BLOODRAVE has become a staple of NOWHERE2RUN's creative world, showcasing goth, techno, and industrial music in an all-encompassing, multisensory environment. Tickets for all dates are on sale now at www.bloodraveeveryday.net.

2025 saw NOWHERE2RUN release BLOODRAVE and a second EP What Did You Do? all in less than a month. Led by the opening track 'Motives,' What Did You Do? was recorded and self-produced between Los Angeles and Pittsburgh and features guest appearances by H09909, Kamiyada+, Backxwash, Lecx Stacy, Sadistik, and Erex. BLOODRAVE and What Did You Do? follow NOWHERE2RUN's debut EP Slivering The Senses (2024), which includes collaborations with Loathe ('Ant In The Afterbirth'), SiiickBrain ('Floodlights') and Alejnadro Aranda ('The Vanishing').

NOWHERE2RUN have created a world where club culture, heavy music, visual art and film bleed into one another, using the project as a constantly evolving platform for experimentation rather than adhering to any single scene or genre. BLOODRAVE II captures that ethos in its most expansive form yet, bringing together artists from disparate corners of the underground and positioning NOWHERE2RUN at the center of a rapidly mutating creative space.

Tracklist

01. FACES IN THE DARK

02. YOU WEREN'T BORN FOR THE LIGHT (FEAT. MANAPOOL)

03. FREAKSH*T (FEAT. VICIOUSWISHES)

04. WONDERLAND (FEAT. KILBOURNE)

05. FANGZ (LOATHE BLOODRAVE REMIX)

06. NOWHERE2GO (FEAT. PICTUREPLANE & TORI WOLF)

Tour Dates

10/9 - Orlando, FL - Celine

10/10 - Jacksonville, FL - Decca

10/16 - Detroit, MI - Lincoln Factory

10/17 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

10/23 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Place

10/31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Under The Homestead Grays Bridge

11/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

12/12 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720 Warehouse

Photo Credit: NIC JOSA



Photo Credit: NIC JOSA

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