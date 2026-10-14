Destroy Boys Announce New Album FOIE GRAS
The Sacramento band shares lead single 'Hysteria' with a music video inspired by analog horror and experimental production from Zach Tuch and Frank Iero.
Destroy Boys have shared details of their new album FOIE GRAS, which is set for release March 5th on Epitaph Records and is available for pre-order / pre-save today, with several limited edition vinyl color variants available in the band's store.
The Sacramento-born band also shared the album's lead single 'Hysteria.' Available today on all streaming platforms, 'Hysteria' features an official music video co-directed by the band's own Violet Mayugba along with Vince Lopez, which takes inspiration from Analog Horror films like The Mandela Catalogue and Backrooms, as well as The Shining. A working-class revolt against a system that expects people to live on scraps, 'Hysteria' introduces the restless energy of FOIE GRAS, a record that constantly moves between the personal and political while refusing to settle into any one sound.
Elaborating on the new album Mayugba shared, 'This album is the culmination of everything Destroy Boys is and has ever done. This is the most 'us' we have ever been.'
Produced by Zach Tuch (Knocked Loose, Touché Amoré) with additional contributions from My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero, FOIE GRAS was built out of a series of risks that ultimately produced Destroy Boys most cohesive and ambitious collection to date. On FOIE GRAS, Destroy Boys push beyond the pop instincts that have long anchored their sound, embracing a more unruly strain of experimentation. Grunge guitars and hardcore eruptions collide with post-punk propulsion, Britpop melodicism, breakbeats, bossa nova, and hazy, jazz-tinged detours, giving the album a restless, shape-shifting quality that marks the band's most ambitious work to date. That sonic volatility mirrors the album's lyrical tension, as intimate relationship dramas bleed into broader political anxieties, collapsing the distance between private turmoil and a world coming apart.
The album's title itself emerged while the band were touring Europe, a reference to the name of the dish produced by force-feeding ducks until their livers swell. The metaphor is a fitting entry point into the album's larger preoccupation with everything being force-fed to us today: from disinformation and screens to consumerism, political narratives, and the expectation that we accept an increasingly untenable world as normal - and the possibility of refusing to comply.
Comprised of Alexia Roditis (vocals/guitar), Violet Mayugba (backing vocals, guitar), Narsai Malik (drums), and David Orozco (bass), Destroy Boys formed in Sacramento in 2015 and have spent the last decade turning a teenage DIY project into one of the most distinctive and enduring young bands in rock. Across four albums—including their 2024 full-length Funeral Soundtrack #4—the band has continually expanded its sound beyond punk's traditional boundaries without settling comfortably into any one category. Their songs are defined by sharp songwriting and blunt lyricism, whether reckoning with relationships, identity, growing up, or the contradictions of modern life. That refusal to stay in one lane has taken Destroy Boys from underground clubs to Coachella and other major international festivals, along with tours supporting Blink-182, Pierce The Veil, and Rise Against. A decade into their career, Destroy Boys remain restless by design - less interested in fitting into a scene than continuing to expand what the band can sound like, write about, and become.
Tracklist
1. The Staircase
2. Hysteria
3. Strings of Fate
4. ¡Atención!
5. Raise Me Up
6. Be Regressive
7. All My Hair Is Falling Out
8. Song For Me
9. Behavioral Euthanasia ft. Frank Iero
10. Mother Maiden Whore
11. Monica
12. Stop Playing The Blues
13. If I Called The Man That Hurt Me
14. Impulse Control
15. Fault Lines
Photo Credit: ALEXIS GROSS
Photo Credit: ALEXIS GROSS
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