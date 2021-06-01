Dermot Kennedy Adds Additional Dates To His 'Better Days' Tour

Today, Irish singer-songwriter and touring giant Dermot Kennedy has announced additional tour dates for his Better Days Tour. Tickets for the new dates go on sale beginning this Friday, June 4th at 12pm local time at Ticketmaster.com.

The Live Nation produced tour, which had its first successful run January to March of 2020, resumes in Nashville on July 29, 2021. The chart-topping artist, who has surpassed 2 billion global streams across digital platforms, will also make tour stops in Chicago, Minneapolis, and Boston, among other cities. Dermot will be joined by artist Bishop Briggs on select dates. All current U.S. tour dates are listed below.

Dermot has seen undeniable global success with the 2019 release of his debut album Without Fear; the album reached No. 1 on the UK chart, garnered 1 million album sales and is now certified 7 times Platinum.

He boasts a string of hit singles including "Outnumbered" (certified Gold in the US) and "Paradise," a collaboration withdance music titans Meduza. Watch Dermot and Meduza's recent performance of "Paradise" on The Ellen Show here.

BETTER DAYS TOUR 2021 DATES

^New Show

July 29 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works^

July 31 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

August 1 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

August 4 - Bellvue, Colorado @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre^

August 5 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Bishop Briggs) - SOLD OUT

August 7 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater^ (with Bishop Briggs)

August 8 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant - SOLD OUT

August 10 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee - SOLD OUT

August 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory^

August 14 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live - SOLD OUT

August 15 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park^ (with Bishop Briggs)

August 17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theater - SOLD OUT

August 19 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion^