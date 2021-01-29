Deorro Joins Forces With Kura On His Newest Single, “Me Siento Bien”

Multi-platinum-selling EDM DJ-producer, Deorro ushered in the new year with the announcement of new music and some exciting collaborations on the horizon for 2021. Just days after surprising fans with never-before-heard snippets off his highly anticipated new album due out later this year, Deorro drops his new Spanish-language single, "Me Siento Bien" a collaboration with Kura and featuring Latin music star, Alex Rose - Listen here.

"Me Siento Bien" is available now for digital download and streaming across all major music platforms through Ultra Music. In a simultaneous premiere, the official music video for "Me Siento Bien" can be seen exclusively on Ultra Music's YouTube channel here.

Deorro, who has long been revered as one of the dance world's most innovative and culturally ground-breaking artists, continues to reinvent his sound with every release while staying true to his roots and building on his musical evolution. "Me Siento Bien" ushers in a new wave for the Mexican-American DJ/producer who tapped into a more global sound in collaboration with Portugese Electro-house DJ, Kura on the track. The first vocal feature off Deorro's anticipated new album and the first Latin feature since his 2016 global hit, "Bailar'' alongside Elvis Crespo and Pitbull, "Me Siento Bien" features Puerto Rican R&B artist, Alex Rose who has been leading the pack in a new generation of young artists redefining the sound of Latin music over the past few years. Having spent the last 170 consecutive days on Spotify's Global 200 charts and fresh off the heels of his performance at the Premios Heat Awards, Rose brings an electrifying element to "Me Siento Bien'' adding to its global appeal and sound.

"This record has been a long time in the making. My boy KURA had originally sent me an idea which developed into an earlier version of the production you hear here. As time went by, I continued to think about different ways to bridge the gap between EDM & Latin music. Rather than going straight Latin or straight EDM, we used this record to bring both worlds together. Alex Rose is a straight up beast & crushed his performance right off the bat, the first time we heard what he wrote we knew this was it. I'm stoked to be finally sharing this & soon the rest of the album which brings these two worlds together in so many different ways", says Deorro.

"Me Siento Bien" delivers on Deorro's signature high energy Electro House-Cumbia sound he has globally come to be recognized for. This single, much like his previous releases "Beso" & "Cuando" all fall in line with Deorro's direction to focus heavily in Latin-inspired dance music. Deorro, who's career first exploded onto the global EDM scene in the mid-2010s has long been a pioneer in Latin EDM, working diligently to further bridge the gap between the two. Incorporating elements of cumbia and banda to further push the envelope like he did with his singles "Bailar" and "Pica," both of which featured Grammy Award-winning merengue artist, Elvis Crespo.