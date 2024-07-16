Denitia Shares Summer Anthem “Gettin' Over”

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Denitia has shared her new single “Gettin’ Over,” a working-people’s anthem about working too hard for too little while dreaming of a more carefree life. She recently performed the song on the Grand Ole Opry stage, where the CMT Next Women of Country artist made her debut at the end of June. This is the latest release from Denitia’s new album Sunset Drive, which drops on September 6.

Denitia on the new single: “This is a song of frustration – it’s frustrating always having to struggle just to keep your head above water. The ‘gettin out from under’ is the struggle to just get the bills off your back and basic needs met. It feels like a never-ending cycle of working way too hard and getting too little out of it. This is the anthem for disconnecting from that struggle and finding some way to freedom from the grind.”

“Gettin’ Over” follows Denitia’s nostalgic debut single “Back To You,” which Consequence said “feels plucked from another time in all the best ways.” Following the album announce last month, Denitia made her Grand Ole Opry debut and performed on the main stage at Nashville Pride, with the Nashville Scene naming her one of Five Acts To See and calling her “one of country music’s most exciting up-and-comers.”

On Sunset Drive, Denitia shares the story of going after something new, while experiencing the menagerie of emotions that come with starting over. Throughout the album, she’s an open book sonically, drawing from the country and alternative rock music she listened to growing up outside of Houston, as well as the decade she spent entrenched in Brooklyn’s indie music scene. Acoustic guitar, pedal steel, and her sweet, sparkling voice shine across these 12 songs, all co-written and produced by Brad Allen Williams (Brittany Howard, Brandy, Nate Smith).

The Texas-born singer/songwriter has lived many lives as an artist. Her music has been featured in television series including Better Things, Broad City, Dear White People and Shrinking, and praised by Stereogum, BrooklynVegan and Pitchfork. In just the few short years since making her return to Nashville, Denitia has been named an Artist To Watch by NPR Music and Nashville Scene, landed one of five spots in the Black Opry/WXPN residency, and was a member of both Rissi Palmer’s Color Me Country class and CMT/mtheory’s Equal Access cohort. She has toured extensively with the Black Opry Revue and shared stages with Amythyst Kiah, Joy Oladokun, Allison Russell and more. Denitia was also recently featured in the Call Me Country: Beyoncé and Nashville’s Renaissance documentary on MAX, performing her powerful 2022 single “I Want To Live” as the closing credits play.

Denitia will hit the road this fall on tour with Mickey Guyton, making stops in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia and more. See a full list of dates below, and find more information at www.denitia.com/tour.

Sunset Drive Tracklist

1. Good Life

2. Sunset Drive

3. Back To You

4. Don’t Let Me Go

5. I Won’t Look Back

6. Lavender Coast

7. Gettin’ Over

8. I Don’t Get High

9. Holding On To You

10. Ready To Fall

11. Wild Light

12. Anywhere You Could Run

Denitia 2024 Tour Dates

August 2 – Canmore, AB @ Canmore Folk Music Festival

August 29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre ^^

September 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre **

September 20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground **

September 21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel **

September 26 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage **

September 27 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre **

September 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café and Music Hall **

October 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall **

October 17 – Chicago, IL @ Joe’s on Weed Street **

October 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue **

October 19 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s **

October 22 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre **

October 23 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig **

October 25 –Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection **

November 4 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall **

November 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live **

November 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hifi **

November 9 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall **

^^ - Black Opry Revue

** - Supporting Mickey Guyton

Photo Credit: Chase Denton

