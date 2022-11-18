Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Deluxe Edition of Fletcher's Acclaimed Debut Album 'Girl of My Dreams' Out Now

Deluxe Edition of Fletcher's Acclaimed Debut Album 'Girl of My Dreams' Out Now

Arriving the same day that FLETCHER wraps up her sold-out Girl Of My Dreams Tour.

Nov. 18, 2022  

FLETCHER shares the deluxe edition of her widely acclaimed full-length debut Girl Of My Dreams. To celebrate the arrival of Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe), FLETCHER is premiering one of the four new songs included in the 17-track expanded album: a harmony-laced update of her acclaimed single "Better Version," featuring guest vocals from GRAMMY® Award nominated country star Kelsea Ballerini.

Arriving the same day that FLETCHER wraps up her sold-out Girl Of My Dreams Tour (a 25-date North American headlining run ending tonight at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A.), Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe) expands on the original album's up-close look at the most intimate of emotional experiences: desire and obsession, loss and trauma, the pain of personal growth and power of true self-acceptance.

Released in September, Girl Of My Dreams immediately earned massive praise from major outlets like Rolling Stone, who stated that FLETCHER "is a rising star at her rawest...honest, and deliberate"), Vulture, who hailed it as a "crystal-clear debut that isn't so much an introduction but a declaration that FLETCHER is already here, whether you're ready for her or not...a glimmering, stadium-size record with razor-sharp pop instincts" and Consequence proclaiming that "where many artists prefer to keep at least a bit of a screen between their life and the audience, FLETCHER tears any semblance of that away with Girl Of My Dreams."

The closing song to Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe), "Better Version" (feat. Kelsea Ballerini) takes the form of a heart-on-sleeve duet, beautifully amplifying the unfettered feeling of the original number. With their voices blending to glorious effect, FLETCHER and Kelsea add new warmth and texture to the bittersweet track, a moody and ethereal piece of folk-pop.

A nuanced exploration of post-breakup grief and growth, "Better Version" serves as the flip-side to FLETCHER's smash single "Becky's So Hot" - a standout cut from Girl Of My Dreams that reached #3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard's Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart.

Along with "Better Version" (feat. Kelsea Ballerini), the new songs featured on Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe) include FLETCHER's recent single "Suckerpunch," a euphoric and thrilling track named Hottest Track Of The Week by BBCR1 that finds FLETCHER vividly depicting a first date from back in 2016. Executive-produced by Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde) - who helmed FLETCHER's you ruined new york city for me and THE S(EX) TAPES, a 2020 EP that hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres - Girl Of My Dreams also delivers FLETCHER's hit singles "Her Body Is Bible," "Sting," and "Serial Heartbreaker."

Listen to the new single here:



VIDEO: Keith Urban Releases New Music Video Photo
VIDEO: Keith Urban Releases New Music Video
Watch Keith Urban's new music video for “Street Called Main.” The video, shot in Portland, Tennessee, marks the first time that director Justin Key and Urban have worked together on a music video. Urban’s current radio single “Brown Eyes Baby” continues to climb the chart, having just entered the Top 30.
VIDEO: Asher Monroe Releases Chapter Three of XR Concert Photo
VIDEO: Asher Monroe Releases Chapter Three of XR Concert
For the project, Monroe created an XR (extended reality live concert) using the same technology used to produce visuals for Disney’s “The Mandalorian”, with the same studio team behind Billie Eilish's “Where Do We Go” XR live stream and Kid Cudi’s Amazon Prime special, “Watch A Man Named Scott”. Watch the video now!
P!NK Announces Forthcoming Album Trustfall Photo
P!NK Announces Forthcoming Album 'Trustfall'
Her first studio album since 2019’s Hurts 2B Human, TRUSTFALL marks an exciting return to music from the celebrated artist. P!NK shared the first single off the album earlier this month with the release of “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” a vibrant pop single produced by Max Martin and Shellback, who also co-wrote the song with P!NK.
Music Artist Noelle Tannen Releases New Single “I Dont Need Anyone”  Photo
Music Artist Noelle Tannen Releases New Single “I Don't Need Anyone” 
Singer, songwriter and composer Noelle Tannen's musical life started early. 'I started singing in choirs at a young age and studying cell at age six, and I took that quite seriously as a child and while growing up, states Tannen, 'I did always know, however that playing the cello wouldn't allow me to be as creative as I wanted to be, nor would it allow me explore all of my different interests.

From This Author - Michael Major


Alexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM RecordsAlexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM Records
November 17, 2022

A major artist in the alternative classical space, the signing of STRÉLISKI is a significant coup for XXIM Records. She is a trailblazer in the modern classical world, and her minimalist, emotionally striking music has enthralled listeners worldwide and garnered no end of critical acclaim and commercial success.
carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'
November 17, 2022

The album was written and produced by carobae as well as songs co-written and co-produced with Brandon Shoop (sophie cates, Quinn XCII), Sean Kennedy (UPSAHL, Role Model, Nessa Barrett), Lauren Mandel (LØLØ, TALK, Maggie Lindemann, MOTHICA), Raziel (Siiickbrain, Poutyface, Slush Puppy) and Megan Redmond (Taylor Edwards, Charlotte Sands, Taela).
Alternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First SingleAlternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First Single
November 17, 2022

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., the musical moniker of Paraj Jain, announces his ethereal EP, Celeste, due out March 31, 2023 and available for pre-order now via Good News Only. Alongside the announcement, Jane. shares the first taste of the project, 'Sun In My Eyes,' out now with its accompanying lyric video.
Billy Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-HostBilly Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-Host
November 17, 2022

Returning for his fourth year, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winner Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans as co-host to head up the Central Time Zone countdown. Billy co-hosted from New Orleans in 2019 and 2021, and Times Square in 2020. For the first time, the special has expanded to Disneyland Resort in California.
LISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack ReleasedLISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack Released
November 17, 2022

'When I Grow Up' from the Matilda the Musical movie soundtrack has been released! Get a first listen to the new track below before the complete soundtrack is released. The new track features vocals from Alisha Weir as Matilda and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. The track follows the soundtrack's lead single 'Revolting Children.'