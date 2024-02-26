Day Trip Festival to Return For Third Long Beach Waterfront Edition, Fourth In SoCal

Having quickly risen to become a staple event in Southern California's electronic music scene, Day Trip Festival has announced its return to the Queen Mary Waterfront in Long Beach, CA for its third consecutive year, taking place June 22-23, 2024.

Amidst the radiant sunshine and the picturesque backdrop of the historic Queen Mary and Long Beach Shoreline, this year's edition vows to transcend expectations, amplifying the festival experience to new levels.

Embracing the pulsating rhythms of house music, while expanding its horizon to include a larger display of techno curators, Day Trip Festival 2024 will deliver an electrifying summertime fusion of beats and ambiance to the SoCal community. Tickets to Day Trip Festival 2024 are available for purchase beginning this Thursday, February 29 at 12:00 p.m. PT at daytripfest.com.

Furthermore, Day Trip Festival is thrilled to unveil several venue enhancements for 2024, including a 25% increase in restroom facilities, an optimized venue layouts between stages to minimize congestion, new, cutting-edge stage designs for the biggest stages yet, and the addition of more shade structures to enhance attendee comfort.

With each edition, Day Trip Festival continues to evolve, offering an eclectic mix of performances, immersive production, and community-driven vibes, making it a must-attend event for music enthusiasts. As a curator and authority of house music, Day Trip Festival has previously showcased some of the best tastemakers of the genre including artists such as John Summit, Fisher, Dom Dolla, Duke Dumont, Eli Brown, Nore en Pure, Meduza, Diplo, Bob Moses, Robin S, and many others. The 2024 lineup, to be announced at a later time, promises to do the same as house & techno continues to influence pop culture and some of today's biggest music acts.

As the countdown to Day Trip Festival 2024 commences, eager fans can now dive into the anticipation by visiting daytripfest.com to watch full HD video sets from some of the standout performers of last year's festival, including Duke Dumont, Sidepiece b2b Lee Foss, Dombresky, and J. Worra. Fans can immerse themselves in the electrifying energy and infectious beats that defined the previous edition, offering a glimpse of what's to come at this year's event.

Tickets for the 21+ Day Trip Festival are available for purchase beginning this Thursday, February 29 at 12:00 p.m. PT at daytripfest.com.

