David Shaw (The Revivalists) & Jim James (My Morning Jacket) Share New Song & Video

Acclaimed singer-songwriter David Shaw has teamed up with the legendary Jim James (My Morning Jacket) for a powerful new rendition of “Take a Look Inside,” out now via Yokoko Records. The release is accompanied by an updated animated video, directed by Texas-based graphic and motion designer Andrew Knives, which introduces a new storyline featuring both artists.

Jim James shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “I was so honored when David asked me to sing with him on this beautiful song! We had an amazing discussion about how, in the craziness of the world, one place we all can create positive change is within ourselves, really taking a look inside and learning to love and forgive ourselves and thus become able to better serve the world! I think those sentiments are echoed beautifully in this song, and it was a joy to sing together.”

David Shaw says of working with Jim James: “They say you shouldn’t meet your heroes, but sometimes, you do—and they turn out to be even more generous, kind, and inspiring than you imagined. Jim James is one of those people. Having him lend his voice and spirit to this song is an honor that’s hard to put into words. From the very beginning, My Morning Jacket has been somewhat of a North Star for me and my mates in The Revivalists. They’re the coolest and their music has been a constant source of inspiration and is such a gift to us all. To have Jim James be a part of this song—something that means so much to me—is truly surreal. I’m beyond grateful.”

The original version of “Take a Look Inside” serves as the title track of Shaw’s recently released album. Produced by Shaw at Esplanade Studios in his adopted home base of New Orleans, LA, Take a Look Inside sees Shaw exploring life and love against an organically created backdrop of hazy acoustic guitar, ethereal piano, and bluesy grooves, all told with acute intuition, keen insight, and unabashed honesty. The gifted singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist spent much of the past few years writing and recording the album in bursts of inspiration amidst an unceasingly busy schedule – not only as frontman for chart-topping, Multi-Platinum rock band The Revivalists but also as a new husband and dad.

Shaw also returns to the road this week for the winter leg of his Take a Look Inside tour, kicking off February 20 in Milwaukee and wrapping up March 2 in Ridgefield, CT. Special guest Angel White will support all dates. VIP packages, including an exclusive pre-show acoustic soundcheck, personal photo, and more, are available now. Additional dates to be announced.

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY

20 – Milwaukee, WI– The Rave Bar*

21 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater*

22 – Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge*

25 – Cleveland, OH – Asylum Room at Masonic Auditorium*

26 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry at Fillmore*

28 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre*

MARCH

1 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall*

2 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse*

* w/ Angel White

About David Shaw:

David Shaw made his extraordinary solo debut with 2021’s David Shaw, exemplifying his hard-working and courageous nature as he placed a renewed focus on self-care and personal growth. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Jack Splash (Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, Solange), the album saw the singer, songwriter, musician and producer following the direction of his own internal compass, riling up his raw rock ‘n’ roll impulses as he opens up like never before as a lyricist, poet, and storyteller. Noticing something within himself that, as he says, he “needed to water,” Shaw began to create a new personal equilibrium in his life. Listening solely to his own creative impulses, Shaw constructed a studio in his backyard where the songs took shape before recording at The Parlor Recording Studio in his home base of New Orleans, LA. Accompanying Shaw on the album is an ensemble of talented musicians and friends including Neal Francis (vocals/guitar), PJ Howard (drums), Mike Starr (bass), and Chris Gelbuda (guitar).

In addition to The Revivalists’ five studio albums – which have earned over 1 billion worldwide streams and include the RIAA 2x Platinum-certified #1 hit, “Wish I Knew You” – Shaw spearheaded the creation of the band’s RevCauses, a philanthropic umbrella fund supporting organizations dedicated to investing in our communities, health, and environment. By donating a portion of ticket sales, through fan donations, and a variety of other fundraising efforts, the band assists multiple national and local organizations in building a better future. Current organizations benefitting from RevCauses include After School Matters, Mercy Ships, Musically Fed, Trans Lifeline, ACLU of Louisiana, Healing Minds NOLA, New Orleans Family Justice Alliance, and Restore The Mississippi River Delta.

About Jim James:

For 25 years, Jim James has served as lead singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist of My Morning Jacket, captaining the band through seismic transformations and restless explorations as they grew from southern misfits to one of the most acclaimed and beloved bands of their generation. Hailed by The New York Times as “the kings of expand-your-mind, religious-experience rock,” My Morning Jacket has released nine studio albums, with 2008’s Evil Urges, 2011’s Circuital, and 2015’s The Waterfall receiving three consecutive GRAMMY® Award nominations for “Best Alternative Album.” 2020’s The Waterfall II made history with the hit single, “Feel You,” which reached #1 at Triple A radio outlets nationwide and on Billboard’s “Adult Alternative Songs” chart – My Morning Jacket’s first-ever #1 on a Billboard songs chart. Along the way, My Morning Jacket earned a reputation as a dynamic, life-altering live experience, building a devout worldwide fanbase through sold-out headline tours and top-billed festival sets. My Morning Jacket will be releasing their 10th studio album, is, on March 21, 2025. Last week, they released the propulsive single and video, “Squid Ink.” In January, they released the elegiac “Time Waited,” which is #11 and climbing on the commercial AAA chart.

At the same time, James has crafted an ancillary body of work spanning five diverse solo LPs, including 2013’s Regions Of Light And Sound Of God, 2016’s Eternally Even, 2017’s Tribute To 2, 2018’s Uniform Distortion (and its companion Uniform Clarity), and his 2019 collaboration with Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra, The Order Of Nature. In addition to his work behind the board with My Morning Jacket, James has established himself as an in-demand producer in his own right, helming records by Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Dean Wareham, Basia Bulat, Amo Amo, and Ray Lamontagne’s Ouroboros. The seemingly indefatigable James has also found time to join forces with fellow artists on a number of unique collaborative projects, including 2009’s Monsters of Folk, 2012’s New Multitudes, and 2014’s Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes (produced by T Bone Burnett and featuring James, Elvis Costello, Rhiannon Giddens, Taylor Goldsmith, and Marcus Mumford). James’ ever-evolving list of credits also includes lending his voice to albums by The Roots, David Lynch, Brandi Carlile, and John Fogarty; appearing in director Todd Haynes’s 2007 Bob Dylan-inspired film, I’m Not There; and a 2016 alliance with NASA for the launch of their Mission Juno exploring the planet Jupiter. Yet despite his vast, genre-blurring output, Jim James has stood remarkably consistent, both in his avowed commitment to musical adventurousness and his unique ability to make listeners see the world in new colors. “That’s what music does for me,” Jim James says. “To think of my music playing any small part in someone’s life is beautiful. That’s one thing that will never change.”

Photo credit: Skylar Watkins

