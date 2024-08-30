David Kushner Releases Debut Album 'The Dichotomy'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-platinum singer/songwriter/guitarist/keyboardist David Kushner releases his epic, autobiographical, 17-song full-length debut, The Dichotomy, via Miserable Music Group. The project tells the story of his own spiritual, philosophical and ultimately musical odyssey. The album takes us on a journey from alienation, despair and sin to a tentative acceptance of faith, while acknowledging that gnawing doubt will always exist.

Kushner’s basso profundo vocals outline a life in darkness, while a soaring falsetto offers glimpses of the divine light which continually beckons him. Like its title, it is a study in opposites—God and Satan, light and darkness, good and evil, righteousness and sin, physical and spiritual, pleasure and pain—a meditation on mortality, internal conflict and the desire for awakening through revelation and transcendence.

“The music and songs came first, which led me to formulate the meaning of the full project,” explains the 24-year-old Chicago native, now living in Nashville, who built his multi-million social media presence on TikTok, first posting shirtless thirst-trap workout photos of his abs before segueing into giving life advice until finally embracing his destiny as a musician less than three years ago.

A music video for “Darkerside” is also out now, making its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, Nickmusic, and on the Paramount Times Square billboards. The track finds Kushner asking a higher power to help guide him as part of The Dichotomy’s final section tracing his redemption. “The music is about my faith,” explained Kushner, “but it’s also about my various experiences, dealing in the human condition and finding personal meaning that applies to everyone.” In signature David Kushner fashion, the moody video bubbles over with symbolism, lush cinematography, and captivating, understated choreography.

Fans can order an exclusive gatefold vinyl of The Dichotomy and three exclusive box sets with signed CDs only at the official David Kushner webstore.

On The Dichotomy Tour, Kushner will play across the US and Canada beginning September 9 in Portland, OR and finishing November 23 in Oakland, CA. Before the North American Dichotomy Tour, Kushner appeared at American music festivals that included Hangout, Boston Calling, and Bonnaroo. In August, he hit the European festival circuit with a slate of shows that includes the iconic Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK. For the latest on David Kushner live events and how to purchase tickets, visit Kushner’s website.

DICHOTOMY TOUR AND FESTIVAL APPEARANCES

SEPTEMBER

9 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*

11 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre*

12 – Vancouver, BC – Malkin Bowl*

14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex Rockwell*

15 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre*

18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore*

19 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee*

21 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore*

22 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY*

24 – Portland, ME – State Theatre*

27 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17*

28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore*

29 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival

OCTOBER

22 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre+

23 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed+

25 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS+

26 – New Haven, CT ­– College Street Music Hall+

27 – Boston, MA – House of Blues+

29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore+

30 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz+

NOVEMBER

1 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works+

2 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy+

3 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company+

5 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore+

6 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live+

8 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore+

9 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center+

12 – Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater+

13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom+

15 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital+

18 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren+

19 – San Diego, CA – SOMA+

21 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues+

22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium+

23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater+

* with special guest Rosie

+ with special guest Henrik

DICHOTOMY TOUR EUROPEAN DATES

FEBRUARY

13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus – Tickets

14 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene – Tickets

16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega – Tickets

18 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria – Tickets

19 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt – Tickets

21 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar – Tickets

23 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlín – Tickets

24 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-TRA – Tickets

26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso – Tickets

27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso – Tickets

MARCH

1 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique – Tickets

5 – Paris, France – L'Olympia – Tickets

7 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow – Tickets

10 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy – Tickets

15 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton – Tickets

17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre – Tickets

18 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre – Tickets

Comments