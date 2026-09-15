David Ellefson to Launch BASS WARRIOR TOUR Across Europe in December 2026

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Grammy Award-winning bassist David Ellefson has announced his BASS WARRIOR TOUR in Europe for December 2026. The tour will feature Ellefson and his solo band performing select cuts from his catalog, including the Megadeth Countdown to Extinction album in its entirety, solo material and other hard rock & metal favorites which inspired him during his 40-year music career.

Ellefson states, 'We had such great fan request for Countdown to Extinction from earlier this year that we are going to wrap 2026 with some final shows across Europe which also includes some new cities and countries to celebrate the music from one of my all time favorite albums of my discography. The perfect holiday wrap up for the year!'

Ellefson launched his Bass Warrior tour in 2024, with musical director Andy Martongelli (Ellefson-Soto, Artemis) as a way to perform songs for fans across Europe from his 40+ years as a world renowned recording artist.

VIP's on sale Friday September 18th.

Information can be found at www.basswarriortour.com.

Bass Warrior European Tour Dates

12/3 @ Kill Joy in Roma, Italy

12/4 @ Rock N Roll in Rho, Italy

12/5 @ Del Vino in Orchamps- Vennes, France

12/7 @ Music on the Hague in Den Haag, Netherlands

12/8 @ Metropool in Enschede, Netherlands

12/9 @ Iduna, Drachten, Netherlands

12/10 @ Burghof Huhnerstall in Frankfurt, Germany

12/12 @ Stary Dom in Domecko, Poland

12/13 @ The Barrel Venue in Drogheda, Ireland

12/15 @ JS Retro in Nitra, Slovakia

12/18 @ Fest Club in Belgrado, Serbia

12/19 @ Hard Place in Zagabria, Croatia

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