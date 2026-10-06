David Byrne Releases WHO IS THE SKY? Deluxe Edition

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David Byrne, the musician, performer, writer, multidisciplinary artist and co-founder of Talking Heads, has released a deluxe digital edition of his latest album Who Is The Sky? The deluxe edition, which commemorates the one year anniversary of the release, features four bonus tracks, including new single 'My Madness.' The track is a buoyant orchestral pop song that suggests a meeting with one's own personality in playful Byrne-sian fashion.

David Byrne on the Expanded Edition: 'WHAT'S AN ALBUM?' Good question. Vinyl fans and crate diggers have a sense of an album as fixed thing- a set of songs on a physical object- in a specific order that presumably the artist thinks makes for a cohesive listening experience. But streaming and downloads turned all that on its head. Albums can be super long, super short, and the songs can change over time. The only consistent thing might be that the songs were composed and recorded around a similar time- so they speak to that time and place, and have some sort of sonic continuity. So here's my most recent album now expanded with 2 songs that were cut, not because they weren't good (I hope) but to give the initial album a nice variety of grooves and subjects. My Madness- this is one of my personal favorites- the singer imagines their 'madness' as a separate entity from themselves, one that they come to love, understand and respect. There's a reconciliation. There's an old song (T Shirt) that we added to our set list with images of statements folks wear on their T Shirts. And a wonderful reimagining of What is The Reasons for It created by Mexican Institute of Sound and co-written and sung by Natalia Lafoucade. Enjoy

This Saturday at the iconic Forest Hills Stadium in NYC, David will wrap his highly celebrated Who Is The Sky? World Tour. The tour featured two nights at Hollywood Bowl, headline festival appearances at Coachella, Latitude and more.

Last month, Byrne announced that he would bring his world tour to the big screen. Filmed over multiple nights at the famed Hippodrome in Byrne's hometown of Baltimore, the film captures the production that has played to audiences for over 150 shows across four continents. It was shot on 70mm by Brady Corbet, director of the Academy Award-winning film The Brutalist. The film is in postproduction now, with distribution and release details to be announced.

David Byrne's new book Sleeping Beauties: Why Good Ideas Go Dormant and How They Wake Up is scheduled for release on October 6, 2026 in North America by Penguin Press, and on October 8, 2026 in the UK (with a UK hardcover release by Canongate on November 2, 2026). See below for a rundown of book tour dates in both North America and the UK.

Who Is the Sky? is Byrne's first album since releasing the acclaimed 2018 American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film. It was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore's Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.

'At my age, at least for me, there's a 'don't give a s about what people think' attitude that kicks in,' Byrne says about the spirit behind Who Is the Sky? 'I can step outside my comfort zone with the knowledge that I kind of know who I am by now and sort of know what I'm doing. That said, every new set of songs, every song even, is a new adventure. There's always a bit of, 'how do I work this?' I've found that not every collaboration works, but often when they do, it's because I'm able to clearly impart what it is I'm trying to do. They hopefully get that, and as a result, we're now joined together heading to the same unknown place.'

Everybody Laughs

When We Are Singing

My Apartment Is My Friend

A Door Called No

What Is the Reason for It?

I Met The Buddha at a Downtown Party

Don't Be Like That

The Avant Garde

Moisturizing Thing

I'm an Outside

She Explains Things to Me

The Truth

T Shirt

My Madness

What and Where

¿Cuál Es La Razón?

Upcoming Who Is The Sky? Tour Dates

Sept 17— Saratoga, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept 19 — Queens, NY — Forest Hills Stadium

Upcoming Sleeping Beauties Book Tour Dates

North America:

Oct 6 — New York, NY — Riverside Church (presented by McNally Jackson)

Oct 10 — Toronto, ON — Koerner Hall (presented by TIFA and Type Books)

Oct 11 — San Francisco, CA — Sydney Goldstein Theater (presented by City Arts & Lectures)

Oct 13 — Los Angeles, CA — Robert Frost Auditorium (presented by Live Talks Los Angeles)

Oct 14 — Seattle, WA — Meany Center for the Performing Arts (Town Hall Seattle & Elliott Bay Book Company)

Oct 15 — Chicago, IL — Athenaeum Theatre (Chicago Humanities and Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture)

UK:

Nov 8 — London — Hackney Empire

Nov 9 — Brighton — Theatre Royal

Nov 11 — Manchester — Stoller Hall

Nov 12 — Bristol — St. George's

Nov 13 — Edinburgh — Assembly Rooms

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez, hi-res



Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez, hi-res

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