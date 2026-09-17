Talking Heads to Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Pop-Up Channel

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SiriusXM announced that Talking Heads will launch Talking Heads Radio, an exclusive pop-up channel dedicated to the band's catalog and creative legacy.

The channel will be available to subscribers in their cars on channel 145 from October 1 through October 22 and on the SiriusXM app from October 1 through October 31.

Celebrating over 50 years of music from Talking Heads, Talking Heads Radio will feature music and exclusive true stories from David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison and Tina Weymouth. Listeners will hear the band's favorite tracks and deep cuts from their catalog alongside curated guest DJ sets from Adam Clayton, Nate Mendel, The Linda Lindas, Tunde Adebimpe, Trey Anastasio and more, as well as special commentary from some of the band's influences, the latest on upcoming projects and more.

In celebration of the new channel, all four members of Talking Heads will make a rare appearance together to sit down in front of a live audience at SiriusXM's New York City studios for an exclusive Front Row Q&A event hosted by Este Haim, bass guitarist and vocalist from the band Haim, on Monday, September 28 at 7:00 pm ET. The full conversation will air on Talking Heads Radio on launch day, Thursday, October 1, at 12:00 pm ET and will be available anytime on the SiriusXM app. SiriusXM subscribers as of September 13, 2026 can enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to experience this special interview up close. No purchase necessary. Eligible subscribers have until September 22nd to enter. Click here for Official Rules and details.

'We're excited to sit down together for the SiriusXM Front Row,' said Talking Heads. 'We're looking forward to the Talking Heads Radio channel takeover and the opportunity to share the music and some of the stories behind it with SiriusXM listeners, both longtime fans and those discovering Talking Heads for the first time.'

'After five decades of extraordinary music, Talking Heads remains as resonant and influential as ever across generations of fans,' said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. 'We are thrilled to celebrate their enduring legacy by bringing listeners closer to the music, stories and influences that shaped the band alongside this incredibly rare reunion of all four members.'

Beginning today, SiriusXM will also launch a new interactive tool where fans can submit a video, voice or text message sharing their favorite songs and stories, the band's impact on their lives and any questions for the band to answer during the Front Row broadcast. Fans can visit SiriusXM.com/TrueStories to make a submission.

SiriusXM's Front Row series continues to bring fans closer to the biggest names in music and entertainment with this year's lineup featuring the cast of 'Toy Story 5,' the cast of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' Olivia Rodrigo and many more.

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