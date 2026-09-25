CONSCIOUS PARTY Vinyl Reissue Available from ZIGGY MARLEY & THE MELODY MAKERS

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UMe has released a new vinyl reissue of Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers' classic GRAMMY Award-winning third full-length offering, Conscious Party, available now. This is the very first vinyl pressing of the album since its initial release nearly forty years ago in 1988. Conscious Party is available in multiple configurations, including limited-edition 1LP 180g Emerald Green Color Vinyl, 1LP 180g Standard Black Vinyl, 1CD, and a digital Deluxe Edition via streaming services.

Listen/Order Conscious Party here.

Founded in 1979, Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers featured four of Bob Marley's eleven children in its ranks, namely Sharon, Cedella, Ziggy, and Stephen. Throughout the eighties, the musicians had quietly and diligently honed their chemistry as a band by touring nonstop and delivering the GRAMMY Award-nominated Play the Game Right and Hey World!, forging the path for Conscious Party. The quartet cut the album at Sigma Sound in New York City with producers Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth [Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club]. Together, they tapped into the spirit of classic reggae with a fresh fire, off-the-cuff fluidity, sonic fearlessness, and unapologetic creative freedom.

Following its original release on April 5, 1988, the album spawned the #1 Billboard R&B Chart hit 'Tumblin' Down' and 'Tomorrow People.' The latter has notably generated more than 30 million Spotify streams and counting, speaking to the record's enduring appeal. Plus, Conscious Party also took home 'Best Reggae Album' at the 1989 GRAMMY Awards, giving Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers their first of three-career GRAMMY wins as a group.

'Conscious Party came at a pivotal time for us. I think we grew a lot in-between the last album [Hey World] and Conscious Party. We were exploring a lot, and just growing up and becoming young people. So I feel it represents that young energy, and was a very monumental album in our life at the time,' says Ziggy Marley, adding, 'It was a new experience, too. With Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth from the Talking Heads producing it, and we were living in New York for a little bit, it was a whole different and very enlightened experience for us.'

The record has continued to resonate, introducing new generations to timeless reggae played with passion, poetry, and power like only the Marley family can.

Presenting the definitive vision of Conscious Party, both new vinyl versions now feature 'We A Guh Some Sum Weh,' which was previously only available on CD. At the time of its initial release, each format presented the album in a different sequence. The vinyl editions will retain the original LP sequence, with the new-to-vinyl bonus track closing Side 2, while the reactivated CD will be in its original sequence. Meanwhile, a new digital Deluxe Edition of the album includes remixes of 'Tomorrow People' and 'Tumblin' Down'—the latter notable for post-production work by the Bomb Squad team (Hank Shocklee, Eric 'Vietnam' Sadler, Keith Boxley)—and as well as a live rendition of 'Lee And Molly' captured at the Spectrum in Philadelphia during the band's 1988 Conscious Party Tour.

Looking ahead, the group's 1985 debut album, Play The Game Right, will make its first-ever appearance at DSPs on October 30. Executive produced by Rita Marley, the release includes seven bonus tracks, all of them rare singles issued prior to the LP. Presave here.

Nearly four decades after Conscious Party, each member of Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers continues to build on the group's enduring legacy:

Sharon Marley remains active in music and community leadership as curator of the Bob Marley Museum and as a director of the Rita Marley Foundation, supporting community development projects in Jamaica and Ghana. In March 2026 the 3X Grammy Award-winner released her highly anticipated debut album titled 'Firebird,' a tribute to Sharon's roots and a celebration of resilience, rebirth, empowerment, and love.

Cedella Marley evolved into a cultural entrepreneur and advocate in fashion, publishing and heritage initiatives. She serves as CEO of Tuff Gong International and as a global ambassador for the Reggae Girlz, where she played a key role in providing the support that enabled Jamaica's women's national football team to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Ziggy Marley launched a vibrant solo career, earning multiple Grammy Awards while expanding into children's music, writing, activism and global touring. He is also the founder and driving force behind Tuff Gong Worldwide, established in 2006 to fulfill his father's vision of artist-owned independence. Ziggy Marley is currently on tour this fall, continuing to bring music from his new album Brightside to audiences across the country. For upcoming dates and more information, visit ziggymarley.com/tour.

Stephen Marley became a major creative force as both a Grammy-winning producer and artist, bridging reggae with hip-hop and R&B through acclaimed solo work and production projects, while also leading the Ghetto Youths Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to supporting underserved communities.

LP Tracklisting

A1. Conscious Party

A2. Tumblin' Down

A3. New Love

A4. A Who A Say

A5. Have You Ever Been To Hell

B1. Lee And Molly

B2. We Propose

B3. Tomorrow People

B4. What's True

B5. Dreams Of Home

B6. We a Guh Some Weh*

* Previously unavailable on vinyl

CD Tracklisting

1. Conscious Party

2. Lee and Molly

3. Tomorrow People

4. New Love

5. Tumblin' Down

6. We a Guh Some Weh

7. A Who A Say

8. Have You Ever Been To Hell

9. We Propose

10. What's True

11. Dreams of Home

Digital Deluxe Edition Tracklisting

1. Conscious Party

2. Lee and Molly

3. Tomorrow People

4. New Love

5. Tumblin' Down

6. We a Guh Some Weh

7. A Who A Say

8. Have You Ever Been To Hell

9. We Propose

10. What's True

11. Dreams of Home

12. Tomorrow People (Reggae This Mix)

13. Tomorrow People (Dub This)

14. Tomorrow People (Dub A Pella)

15. Tomorrow People (New York City Edit)

16. Tumblin' Down (12' Remix)

17. Tumblin' Down (7' Remix)

18. Tumblin' Down (Dub)

19. Lee And Molly (Live Version)

About Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers

Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers catapulted onto the world stage with their 1988 album Conscious Party, achieving a breakthrough both commercially and artistically. Rewarded with the Grammy for Best Reggae Album, Conscious Party helped propel reggae into the mainstream through its hybrid of contemporary reggae, reggae-pop and dance music. Driven by distinctive family harmonies, infectious grooves, and themes of unity, resilience and cultural pride, the group became mainstays on radio and MTV, helping bring reggae to fresh live settings and eager new audiences. Through their own talents, drive and chemistry, Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers became a second-generation success all their own.

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