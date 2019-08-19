David Archuleta to Release New Single and Music Video 'Paralyzed'

David Archuleta has announced he will release his brand new pop single "Paralyzed"on August 27, 2019. "Paralyzed" is the first new music from David since 2017's "Postcards In The Sky" release. Fans that sign up for David's newsletter here: DavidArchuleta.com will receive a link to stream the song before the August 27 release date.

The video for "Paralyzed," directed by Brian Petchers (Meghan Trainor, Sena, Wiz Khalifa) was shot in Brooklyn, NY at a historic home from the 1700's called The Lott House and will also premiere August 27 on David's official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/theofficialarchuleta/ Fans will be able to watch the premiere of the video live that day with David.

"Paralyzed was a bit of a venting song. I get frustrated watching myself hesitate so much, and not let go of things from the past that I know I should. A lot of those past things are fears, anger, resentment, and I see how they all form excuses in my mind of why I can't move forward. I watch as missed opportunities fly by and I just do nothing, because I freeze. It gets me so frustrated! This song is the battle with those paralyzing thoughts and I intend to be the victor." Says David

As previously announced, David will hit the road this fall with a 2019 Christmas tour which is sure to feature songs from his 2018 hit holiday album Winter In The Air. The album featured such hits as "Christmas Every Day" (which went Top 10 on the Billboard Holiday chart) as well as title track "Winter In The Air" with the video featuring World of Dancedancer Cassidy Forsyth and So You Think You Can Dance & World of Dance dancer Ezra Sosa. David has also been working on new Christmas music and is expected to announce info about that in the coming weeks.

The 2019 tour will kick off November 23 in Utah and weave through such cities as Atlanta, Nashville & Portland among others before winding down on December 23. Tickets on sale now: https://davidarchuleta.com/home/live/

"I'm so excited to announce my 2019 Christmas tour. I had such a blast last year singing so many Christmas classics as well as songs from my two holiday albums. It's such a special time of year and I hope you'll come out and make some new memories with us this year " Says David.

2019 Tour Dates

Sat 11/23/2019

Richfield, UT

Fairgrounds Hall

Mon 11/25/2019

Grand Junction, CO

Avalon Theatre

Tue 11/26/2019

Moab, UT

Star Hall

Wed 11/27/2019

Flagstaff, AZ

Orpheum Theater

Fri 11/29/2019

Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek Performing Arts Center

Sat 11/30/2019

Salt Lake City, UT

Capitol Theatre

Mon 12/2/2019

Snowflake/Show Low, AZ

Show Low High School Auditorium

Wed 12/4/2019

Albuquerque, NM

John Lewis Performing Arts Theater

Fri 12/6/2019

San Antonio, TX

Tobin Center for The Performing Arts

Sat 12/7/2019

Austin, TX

One World Theatre (Early Show)

Sat 12/7/2019

Austin, TX

One World Theatre (Late Show)

Mon 12/9/2019

The Woodlands, TX

Dosey Doe

Tue 12/10/2019

Atlanta, GA

City Winery

Wed 12/11/2019

Franklin, TN

Franklin Theatre

Thu 12/12/2019

Franklin, TN

Franklin Theatre

Sat 12/14/2019

Minneapolis, MN

Cedar

Tue 12/17/2019

Portland, OR

Alberta Rose

Wed 12/18/2019

Pasco, WA

Faith Assembly

Thu 12/19/2019

Tacoma, WA

Alma Mater

Sat 12/21/2019

Pocatello, ID

Stephens Performing Arts Center

Mon 12/23/2019

Logan, UT

Logan High School Auditorium





