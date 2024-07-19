David Archuleta Releases 'Rather Be Lonely' Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hot off the heels of his recent hit single, “Hell Together,” singer-songwriter David Archuleta who has always worn his heart on his sleeve when it comes to songwriting dives deep into his emotions on his new single, “Rather Be Lonely.” The track was written by David, Ryan Nealon, Jules Brave & Alex Wilke (Wilke also produced) and reveals David’s fear of commitment within relationships and how learning to navigate that aspect of his life as a grown man.

“Rather Be Lonely” is about the sadness you feel when you feel lonely, even when you’re around others who love you. Some people push others away because they believe they don’t deserve to be loved. I’ve come a long way, but there are still some beliefs I learned as a child that I can’t quite get rid of, that continues to overshadow love.

The other songwriters and I also wanted “Rather Be Lonely” to feel soothing and comforting. I hope the song provides a space for a listener to reflect on triggers, trust issues, and the hope to find healing,” Archuleta said.

As David continues to unlock new levels of freedom in his music and beyond, Archuleta has found an endless source of inspiration in his growing passion for dancing, raves, and festival culture. “EDM festivals and dancing have been a new way of feeling a sense of community and togetherness that I was worried I would lose,” he says. “Feeling a oneness through music and dancing is so magical and therapeutic—it’s freeing and also creative. It has encouraged me to be more fearless and to not be afraid to express myself in more creative ways.” To celebrate, David has released 3 new dance remixes by Ty Sunderland, De’La and Andrew Lux for his hit single, “Hell Together” HERE

Comments