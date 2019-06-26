David Archuleta Announces Christmas Tour
David Archuleta has announced he will hit the road this fall with a 2019 Christmas tour which is sure to feature songs from his 2018 hit holiday album Winter In The Air. The album featured such hits as "Christmas Every Day" (which went Top 10 on the Billboard Holiday chart) as well as title track "Winter In The Air" with the video featuring World of Dance dancer Cassidy Forsyth and So You Think You Can Dance & World of Dance dancer Ezra Sosa.
The 2019 tour will kick off November 23 in Utah and weave through such cities as Atlanta, Nashville & Portland among others before winding down on December 23. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 28 here!
"I'm so excited to announce my 2019 Christmas tour. I had such a blast last year singing so many Christmas classics as well as songs from my two holiday albums. It's such a special time of year and I hope you'll come out and make some new memories with us this year " Says David
Additionally, David is also writing new material for his next pop album scheduled to be released in late 2019.
2019 Tour Dates
Sat 11/23/2019
Richfield, UT
Fairgrounds Hall
Mon 11/25/2019
Grand Junction, CO
Avalon Theatre
Tue 11/26/2019
Moab, UT
Star Hall
Wed 11/27/2019
Flagstaff, AZ
Orpheum Theater
Fri 11/29/2019
Queen Creek, AZ
Queen Creek Performing Arts Center
Sat 11/30/2019
Salt Lake City, UT
Capitol Theatre
Mon 12/2/2019
Snowflake, AZ
Snowflake High School Auditorium
Wed 12/4/2019
Albuquerque, NM
John Lewis Performing Arts Theater
Fri 12/6/2019
San Antonio, TX
Tobin Center for The Performing Arts
Sat 12/7/2019
Austin, TX
One World Theatre (Early Show)
Sat 12/7/2019
Austin, TX
One World Theatre (Late Show)
Mon 12/9/2019
The Woodlands, TX
Dosey Doe
Tue 12/10/2019
Atlanta, GA
City Winery
Wed 12/11/2019
Franklin, TN
Franklin Theatre
Thu 12/12/2019
Franklin, TN
Franklin Theatre
Sat 12/14/2019
Minneapolis, MN
Cedar
Tue 12/17/2019
Portland, OR
Alberta Rose
Wed 12/18/2019
Pasco, WA
Faith Assembly
Thu 12/19/2019
Tacoma, WA
Alma Mater
Sat 12/21/2019
Pocatello, ID
Stephens Performing Arts Center
Mon 12/23/2019
Logan, UT
Logan High School Auditorium
David Archuleta became a star when he was just 16 years old. In 2008, more than 30 million television viewers fell in love with his angelic voice and their 44 million votes made him runner-up in Season 7 of "American Idol."
Soon after, the young Utahan had his first single, "Crush" debut at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the week of its release. According to Nielsen SoundScan, the track sold 166,000 downloads that first week in the U.S. and subsequently more than 1.92 million digital copies. Three months later, David's self-titled album, "David Archuleta," went gold, selling more than 750,000 copies in the U.S., and more than 900,000 copies worldwide.
With a massive social media following (3.5 million Facebook followers, 1.3 million on Twitter and over 300K on Instagram), David has toured all over the U.S., Canada, Asia and has even performed in the Middle East for the U.S. troops. David released his 8th studio album, Winter In The Air fall 2018 and is working on a brand new pop album.
Photo credit: Cyrus Pamganiban