David Archuleta Announces Christmas Tour

David Archuleta has announced he will hit the road this fall with a 2019 Christmas tour which is sure to feature songs from his 2018 hit holiday album Winter In The Air. The album featured such hits as "Christmas Every Day" (which went Top 10 on the Billboard Holiday chart) as well as title track "Winter In The Air" with the video featuring World of Dance dancer Cassidy Forsyth and So You Think You Can Dance & World of Dance dancer Ezra Sosa.

The 2019 tour will kick off November 23 in Utah and weave through such cities as Atlanta, Nashville & Portland among others before winding down on December 23. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 28 here!

"I'm so excited to announce my 2019 Christmas tour. I had such a blast last year singing so many Christmas classics as well as songs from my two holiday albums. It's such a special time of year and I hope you'll come out and make some new memories with us this year " Says David

Additionally, David is also writing new material for his next pop album scheduled to be released in late 2019.

2019 Tour Dates

Sat 11/23/2019

Richfield, UT

Fairgrounds Hall

Mon 11/25/2019

Grand Junction, CO

Avalon Theatre

Tue 11/26/2019

Moab, UT

Star Hall

Wed 11/27/2019

Flagstaff, AZ

Orpheum Theater

Fri 11/29/2019

Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek Performing Arts Center

Sat 11/30/2019

Salt Lake City, UT

Capitol Theatre

Mon 12/2/2019

Snowflake, AZ

Snowflake High School Auditorium

Wed 12/4/2019

Albuquerque, NM

John Lewis Performing Arts Theater

Fri 12/6/2019

San Antonio, TX

Tobin Center for The Performing Arts

Sat 12/7/2019

Austin, TX

One World Theatre (Early Show)

Sat 12/7/2019

Austin, TX

One World Theatre (Late Show)

Mon 12/9/2019

The Woodlands, TX

Dosey Doe

Tue 12/10/2019

Atlanta, GA

City Winery

Wed 12/11/2019

Franklin, TN

Franklin Theatre

Thu 12/12/2019

Franklin, TN

Franklin Theatre

Sat 12/14/2019

Minneapolis, MN

Cedar

Tue 12/17/2019

Portland, OR

Alberta Rose

Wed 12/18/2019

Pasco, WA

Faith Assembly

Thu 12/19/2019

Tacoma, WA

Alma Mater

Sat 12/21/2019

Pocatello, ID

Stephens Performing Arts Center

Mon 12/23/2019

Logan, UT

Logan High School Auditorium

David Archuleta became a star when he was just 16 years old. In 2008, more than 30 million television viewers fell in love with his angelic voice and their 44 million votes made him runner-up in Season 7 of "American Idol."

Soon after, the young Utahan had his first single, "Crush" debut at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the week of its release. According to Nielsen SoundScan, the track sold 166,000 downloads that first week in the U.S. and subsequently more than 1.92 million digital copies. Three months later, David's self-titled album, "David Archuleta," went gold, selling more than 750,000 copies in the U.S., and more than 900,000 copies worldwide.

With a massive social media following (3.5 million Facebook followers, 1.3 million on Twitter and over 300K on Instagram), David has toured all over the U.S., Canada, Asia and has even performed in the Middle East for the U.S. troops. David released his 8th studio album, Winter In The Air fall 2018 and is working on a brand new pop album.

Photo credit: Cyrus Pamganiban





