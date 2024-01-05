Danielle Nicole Unveils New Single 'Love On My Brain'

"Love on my Brain", is off of her forthcoming album, The Love You Bleed, which will be released on January 26, 2024.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Danielle Nicole Unveils New Single 'Love On My Brain'

Danielle Nicole is pleased to share her new single & video for "Love On My Brain". The track boasts an emotionally charged, dynamic performance, a potent hybrid of vintage R&B and driving blues with booming drums, haunting guitar and an increasing sense of urgency. It's a flirty track that builds, turning into undeniable desire.

In December, Kansas City NPR 'The Bridge' premiered  of "How Did We Get To Goodbye" which received a terrific response from their listening audience.

"Love on my Brain", is off of her forthcoming album, The Love You Bleed, which will be released on January 26, 2024 via Forty Below Records. "Love On My Brain" is about consciously pushing past the pain, choosing love, family, and community in life's difficult moments.  Pre-order the album HERE.

The Love You Bleed was produced by Tony Braunagel (Taj Mahal, Eric Burdon, Robert Cray) and co-produced by Nicole, with John Porter (B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Bryan Ferry) mixing. The tight-knit quartet on the songs features Danielle on bass guitar and vocals; Brandon Miller (electric, acoustic, pedal steel, mandolin, and 12-string guitar), Damon Parker (keyboards); Go-Go Ray (drums), and Stevie Blacke (violin and cello). 

"Love On My Brain" Hailing from Kansas Ciity, MO, Danielle was initially influenced by her parents and recalls seeing her father playing blues guitar and her mother singing with the group Little Eva & The Works. She formed Trampled Under Foot, a popular Midwest band, with her two brothers. Her solo career took off with the release of Wolf Den (2015), which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Blues charts and amassed 7.5 million Spotify streams. Cry No More (2018) debuted at #1 in the Billboard Blues Charts and was nominated for a Grammy. It also amassed over 10 million Spotify streams.

Nicole has been inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame and the South Canada Blues Hall of Fame. In addition, she has received seven Blues Music Awards. She recently did a duet with Dion on the upcoming song "I Aim To Please" and recorded the opening track in the forthcoming Peter Hutchings film "Which Brings Me To You," 

There has been no shortage of praise; Guitar World stated, "Danielle Nicole has won respect and admiration throughout the American blues scene for her soulful, inventive playing and tireless work ethic." Blues Music Magazine effused, "Nicole brings it, bakes it, and serves it up blazing on a silver soul-rocking platter." The Kansas City Star declared, "Blues and soul vocalists tend to improve as they age. Bettye LaVette is among the artists who became increasingly believable as she matured. Danielle Nicole appears to be following in her footsteps." And the legendary Koko Taylor gets right to the point: "That girl gets down to the nitty gritty!" 

Photo by Missy Faulkner


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
1999 Drops New Single rUN tHE FaDE With Eyedress Photo
1999 Drops New Single 'rUN tHE FaDE' With Eyedress

“rUN tHE FaDE” features Eyedress' lo-fi production and shoegaze influences. The accompanying music video, directed by Bee Eyes, features cameos from Eyedress, his wife Elvia and Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson). The single follows “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine last month.

2
Record Producer Kourage Beatz NSI Releases Highly Anticipated Album Playboy Photo
Record Producer Kourage Beatz NSI Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Playboy'

Nigerian record producer Kourage Beatz NSI releases his highly anticipated debut album 'Playboy' on December 24, 2022. Explore a diverse musical journey with captivating genres, soul-stirring melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics. Discover Kourage Beatz NSI's unique artistry and personal stories in this immersive sonic experience.

3
Kourage Beatz NSI Releases New Album NEVER CHANGED JUST GREW UP Photo
Kourage Beatz NSI Releases New Album 'NEVER CHANGED JUST GREW UP'

Kourage Beatz NSI releases his highly anticipated album 'NEVER CHANGED, JUST GREW UP' showcasing his artistic growth and musical versatility. Join him on a profound journey of introspection and exploration through this harmonious blend of diverse genres.

4
K-Pop Spotlight: Global Rookie Group RIIZE Are Back With New Emotional Pop Single Love 119 Photo
K-Pop Spotlight: Global Rookie Group RIIZE Are Back With New Emotional Pop Single 'Love 119'

SM's newest rookie boy group RIIZE is back again with a new single, 'Love 119'!  The song, described as an emotional pop track, features a catchy chanting chorus, coupled with piano riffs, rich, expressive vocals, and bright energy. Listen to the song and watch the music video here!

More Hot Stories For You

Gaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVDGaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVD
Video: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Hit Single 'Homebody' And Starring Role In Travis Scott's 'Topia Twins' Video Alongside 21 SavageVideo: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Hit Single 'Homebody' And Starring Role In Travis Scott's 'Topia Twins' Video Alongside 21 Savage
Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'
Matisyahu Releases New Single 'End Of The World'Matisyahu Releases New Single 'End Of The World'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HADESTOWN