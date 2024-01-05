Danielle Nicole Unveils New Single 'Love On My Brain'

Danielle Nicole is pleased to share her new single & video for "Love On My Brain". The track boasts an emotionally charged, dynamic performance, a potent hybrid of vintage R&B and driving blues with booming drums, haunting guitar and an increasing sense of urgency. It's a flirty track that builds, turning into undeniable desire.

In December, Kansas City NPR 'The Bridge' premiered of "How Did We Get To Goodbye" which received a terrific response from their listening audience.

"Love on my Brain", is off of her forthcoming album, The Love You Bleed, which will be released on January 26, 2024 via Forty Below Records. "Love On My Brain" is about consciously pushing past the pain, choosing love, family, and community in life's difficult moments. Pre-order the album HERE.

The Love You Bleed was produced by Tony Braunagel (Taj Mahal, Eric Burdon, Robert Cray) and co-produced by Nicole, with John Porter (B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Bryan Ferry) mixing. The tight-knit quartet on the songs features Danielle on bass guitar and vocals; Brandon Miller (electric, acoustic, pedal steel, mandolin, and 12-string guitar), Damon Parker (keyboards); Go-Go Ray (drums), and Stevie Blacke (violin and cello).

"Love On My Brain" Hailing from Kansas Ciity, MO, Danielle was initially influenced by her parents and recalls seeing her father playing blues guitar and her mother singing with the group Little Eva & The Works. She formed Trampled Under Foot, a popular Midwest band, with her two brothers. Her solo career took off with the release of Wolf Den (2015), which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Blues charts and amassed 7.5 million Spotify streams. Cry No More (2018) debuted at #1 in the Billboard Blues Charts and was nominated for a Grammy. It also amassed over 10 million Spotify streams.

Nicole has been inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame and the South Canada Blues Hall of Fame. In addition, she has received seven Blues Music Awards. She recently did a duet with Dion on the upcoming song "I Aim To Please" and recorded the opening track in the forthcoming Peter Hutchings film "Which Brings Me To You,"

There has been no shortage of praise; Guitar World stated, "Danielle Nicole has won respect and admiration throughout the American blues scene for her soulful, inventive playing and tireless work ethic." Blues Music Magazine effused, "Nicole brings it, bakes it, and serves it up blazing on a silver soul-rocking platter." The Kansas City Star declared, "Blues and soul vocalists tend to improve as they age. Bettye LaVette is among the artists who became increasingly believable as she matured. Danielle Nicole appears to be following in her footsteps." And the legendary Koko Taylor gets right to the point: "That girl gets down to the nitty gritty!"