Dandelion Releases FIRST PART OF Debut Album MY SADNESS NEEDS YOUR FULL ATTENTION

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Stockholm artist and songwriter Dandelion has released the first part of her debut album My Sadness Needs Your Full Attention via EMI Sweden / Universal Music Nordics, led by new focus track 'Heavy Hearts Club.'

Following recent singles 'ONONON' and 'Scissors', the four-track first part also features 'Little Too Much' and 'Heavy Hearts Club.' Together, the songs capture the earliest stage of the album's emotional arc: the point before sadness has been processed, rationalised or turned into something resembling closure.

Dandelion explains: 'Disc 1 is what sadness feels like before you've figured out what to do with it. It's loud, self- indulgent, romantic, ugly, and impossible to put down. It's staying inside a feeling long after it's stopped being useful, because in a way letting go of it feels worse. These songs live in that space where you're not trying to heal yet. You just want someone to look at the mess with you and understand why it hurts.'

Dandelion has described herself as a 'forever sad girl' – not out of pessimism, but as someone naturally drawn to melancholy and inclined to feel things intensely. Rather than trying to edit those instincts out of herself, the album gives them somewhere to go.

At the centre of part one is 'Heavy Hearts Club', produced by Dandelion, Wille Enblad and Sebastian Meyer. The track catches a relationship at the point of disappearance, when both sides can see what is happening but aren't quite ready to let go. ''Heavy Hearts Club' is about seeing something slipping away and still trying to keep it alive for one more night. Sometimes you don't fix the heartbreak, you just learn how to move inside it.'

Recorded at Traxton Studios in Stockholm, My Sadness Needs Your Full Attention is being released across two discs, with its second half due in spring 2027. The decision was partly about giving the individual songs more room to establish their own identity. That sense of freedom is significant for an artist who has spent much of her career writing for other performers. As Vera Carlbom, she has worked with and written for artists including Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, SOFI TUKKER, Griff and UPSAHL. As Dandelion, her own work allows that songwriting instinct to operate without compromise. With Disc 1, listeners are given individual glimpses into the beginning of a larger emotional world – one where healing can wait, sadness gets the room, and contradiction is allowed to remain unresolved.

1. Heavy Hearts Club

2. Little Too Much

3. Scissors

4. ONONON

About Dandelion

Born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden, Dandelion is a singer, songwriter and artist whose cinematic alternative pop draws from deeply personal experiences. Having established herself as an in-demand songwriter for global artists including Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, SOFI TUKKER, Griff and UPSAHL, she is now stepping fully into the spotlight with her own project. Combining intimate storytelling with atmospheric production, Dandelion's music explores heartbreak, identity, mental health and the search for belonging. Her debut album, My Sadness Needs Your Full Attention, will be released across two chapters between 2026 and 2027.









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