Photos: Dandelion Shares New Single SCISSORS From Debut Album

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Stockholm artist and songwriter Dandelion continues to carve out her distinctive world of cinematic alternative pop with new single 'Scissors', arriving via EMI Sweden / Universal Music Nordics.

The second single from her forthcoming debut album My Sadness Needs Your Full Attention, it precedes Part I, due 30 October, with Part II following in spring 2027.

Where previous single 'ONONON' explored the emotional limbo of trying to let go, 'Scissors' turns inward. Written from the perspective of wanting to enter a relationship without carrying the damage of the past into it, the song confronts the frustrating reality that healing cannot be achieved by simply cutting away the parts of yourself you would rather forget. Against Dandelion's stark, emotionally exposed writing, images of sleeplessness, shadows, addiction and repetition give 'Scissors' its uneasy sense of circularity. 'Same crowd, different makeup' and 'same tears, different breakup' capture a central tension within the song: circumstances can change while old wounds continue to follow.

Dandelion explains:

'There was something beautiful about meeting each other when neither of us was particularly whole. We connected through having both been broken in different ways, and somehow created a space where we were allowed to still be broken, without that making what we had together any less whole.'

The song was written four years ago in the first apartment Dandelion shared with her partner Zacke, emerging from an unusually domestic starting point: Dandelion at the piano outside the bathroom while the pair sang lines back and forth as he stood in the shower.

'It became about the hopelessness of desperately trying to do everything right,' she continues. 'You try to undo yourself, fix yourself, cut away every trauma and every pattern that might hurt this new thing you've found. But the harder you try to erase where you've been, the more frustrated you become when the same feelings still find you.'

Ultimately, 'Scissors' moves beyond the desire to rewrite the past and towards an acceptance of it.

'Healing isn't rewriting your history. You can't cut out the parts of yourself you wish had never happened. The only way forward is to accept that your history belongs to you. It shaped you, but it doesn't have to decide what happens next. You can't change what was. You can only change what's to come.'

The release follows 'ONONON', which saw Dandelion gain early international attention for her new era. Wonderland Magazine describes her as carving out her own space within 'cinematic alternative pop', with further support from MTV UK, Official Charts and Euphoria Magazine.

Together, 'ONONON' and 'Scissors' begin to reveal the emotional framework of My Sadness Needs Your Full Attention: a record concerned not with presenting healing as a clean resolution, but with examining the histories, relationships and contradictions that accompany it.

About Dandelion

Born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden, Dandelion is a singer, songwriter and artist whose cinematic alternative pop draws from deeply personal experiences. Having established herself as an in-demand songwriter for global artists including Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, SOFI TUKKER, Griff and UPSAHL, she is now stepping fully into the spotlight with her own project. Combining intimate storytelling with atmospheric production, Dandelion's music explores heartbreak, identity, mental health and the search for belonging. Her debut album, My Sadness Needs Your Full Attention, will be released across two chapters between 2026 and 2027.











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