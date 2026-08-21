Dandelion Releases New Single "ONONON" From Debut Album

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Stockholm native artist and singer-songwriter Dandelion continues to shape her distinctive world of cinematic alternative pop with new single 'ONONON' out today.

Taken from her forthcoming debut album, 'My Sadness Needs Your Full Attention', an expansive body of work that will unfold across two chapters, with Part 1 arriving in the autumn, and Part 2 in early 2027, the release offers an intimate preview into Dandelion's world.

Blending atmospheric production with emotionally direct songwriting, 'ONONON' explores the emotional limbo that follows the end of a relationship. Built around Dandelion's understated yet evocative vocal delivery, the track captures the tension between knowing it's time to move on but being unable to convince your heart to follow.

Speaking about the single, she explains: 'ONONON explores emotional dependency, denial, and the fear of letting go. It's about the moments after love is gone, when your heart hasn't caught up with reality.'

The song continues the deeply personal themes that define My Sadness Needs Your Full Attention, a project rooted in vulnerability, self-examination and human connection. Throughout the album, Dandelion explores experiences including heartbreak, imposter syndrome and the universal longing to belong, transforming intensely personal moments into immersive, cinematic songwriting.

With 'ONONON', Dandelion continues building anticipation for one of Sweden's most intriguing emerging artist projects, offering another compelling glimpse into an album designed not simply as a collection of songs, but as a carefully unfolding narrative of healing, identity and emotional survival.

Alongside developing her own project, Dandelion has quietly become one of Sweden's most sought-after songwriters, writing for an impressive roster that includes Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, SOFI TUKKER, Griff and UPSAHL. Her work has also seen her collaborate with acclaimed producers and writers including Max Martin, Johan Carlsson, Vincent Pontare, Salem Al Fakir, The Struts and Jocke Åhlund (Teddybears). Her songwriting credits also include SOFI TUKKER's 'Goddess In Disguise' and Dylan & Bastille's 'Liar Liar', as well as an extensive catalogue of international cuts.

Her debut single 'I'm gonna die' has also surpassed 200k streams on Spotify, building a strong foundation for her artist project, and following the release of her 2025 debut EP, Dandelion returned in June 2026 with her own take on Miike Snow's 'Animal', connecting her next chapter to a globally recognised Swedish alternative-pop classic.

While those collaborations established her reputation behind the scenes, Dandelion's solo project reveals a more intimate artistic identity. Each release expands a carefully constructed sonic universe where melancholic storytelling sits alongside rich alternative-pop production, creating songs that feel both deeply personal and universally relatable.

About Dandelion

Born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden, Dandelion is a singer, songwriter and artist whose cinematic alternative pop draws from deeply personal experiences. Having established herself as an in-demand songwriter for global artists including Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, SOFI TUKKER, Griff and UPSAHL, she is now stepping fully into the spotlight with her own project. Combining intimate storytelling with atmospheric production, Dandelion's music explores heartbreak, identity, mental health and the search for belonging. Her debut album, 'My Sadness Needs Your Full Attention', will be released across two chapters between 2026 and 2027.

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