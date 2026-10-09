Marlon Hoffstadt and David Guetta Release CAUGHT UP

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Acclaimed Berlin-based producer/DJ Marlon Hoffstadt – also known as DJ Daddy Trance – teams up with chart-topping, two-time Grammy-winning DJ/producer David Guetta on 'Caught Up,' released via Capitol Records in partnership with Goodlife Management and MC3. The glistening, bittersweet banger captures the lasting impact lovers have on people's lives as thoughts turn to what was and what could have been.

Marlon Hoffstadt says, 'I grew up listening to David Guetta's productions and have loved his music for as long as I can remember, so to now have a release together is absolutely mental. We made 'Caught Up' earlier this year, just before Ultra Miami, and I've been excited to put it out ever since.'

'Caught Up' drops just hours before the final show of Guetta's 2026 residency at [UNVRS] in Ibiza. The night holds an all-new visual production created especially for the occasion and a very special surprise guest. Just a few weeks ago, Marlon Hoffstadt joined Guetta on stage for the very first time at the club. The pair played out 'Caught Up,' unleashing huge anticipation for the track. Both artists will be performing at EDC Orlando in November.

2026 has been another landmark year for David Guetta. With over 80 million monthly Spotify listeners, 50 billion combined global streams, 40 million albums sold worldwide, 15 Grammy nominations and two wins, the Warner Records artist remains one of the most influential and widely recognized artists in electronic music. He recently achieved his record-extending 22nd No. 1 on Billboard's Dance Airplay chart with his Bebe Rexha collaboration 'Sad Girls.' He was once again voted the world's No. 1 DJ in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll, marking his sixth time taking the coveted position, while his accolades also include six MTV Europe Music Awards for Best Electronic Artist, a BRIT Award for Producer of the Year and Dance Act of the Year at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Marlon Hoffstadt – who was hailed as 'a global dance phenomenon, a defining DJ of the now' by Mixmag in a recent cover story – is an unstoppable source of life-affirming anthems that inject the DGAF fun of pop music into unhinged club destroyers. It's an approach so unconventional he thought it might end his career. Instead, it made him the biggest DJ in his hometown of Berlin and a sensation around the world, selling out 20,000-ticket events as far afield as Australia and playing his first U.S. gig at Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas 2025 for 70,000 people. 2026 has been a massive year for him. He made his Coachella debut in April and played summer festivals around the globe, including CRSSD and Portola in the U.S.

His new album Das Ist Daddy – which translates as This Is Daddy in English – includes songs featuring Rose Gray ('My Darlin'), Niko Rubio ('On My Mind') and TAET & Alex Chapman ('Shuga') and 'Get Buck,' praised by Billboard as 'maximum fun.'

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 16 Hrs 42 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me