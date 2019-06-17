Dance Pop Queen Your Majesty Oriana Delivers A New Pride Month Anthem

Coming off of the recent release of WTLG, Your Majesty Oriana releases their next single Gloriana. Gloriana fuses together a driving EDM beat, royal declarations, and a theatrical flair befitting any Queen. This is Your Majesty Oriana's second release of their four-song summer release series and future EP, QUEEN, set to release on September 7th, 2019.

Your Majesty Oriana connects listeners to the life of Queen Elizabeth I of England by using real life quotes and moments of her life as inspiration for the music and lyrics of Gloriana. Gloriana stands as an anthem and a declaration of solidarity for women, the LGBTQIA+ community, minorities and the people who just need that extra boost of confidence to get through the day. Gloriana will be released worldwide on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Pandora, Google Play, Amazon, and many more. Gloriana was recorded at Union Recording Studios in Hollywood and produced/engineered by Tayanti.

Your Majesty Oriana is an androgynous, non-binary performing artist, musician, songwriter, vocalist, and pianist. Oriana is known for their theatrical flair in live performances, flashy costumes, and music that will transport you to another place. They have been performing in various clubs and theaters in the Twin Cities for the last 10 years and is now sharing their expertise to the world.

"I wear a crown not because I believe I am superior, but because it brings out a better version of myself. I, too, hope that you find your 'crown' in whatever form it takes and may my music help you find it." - Your Majesty Oriana





