Dan Wilson Unveils 'Superfan' for His Monthly Singles Series

Today, Grammy-winning songwriter Dan Wilson continues his run of monthly single releases with "Superfan," his second song release of 2020.

"'Be my superstar; I'll be your superfan.' I've always been a music fan as much as a musician, and I've always had a long list of artists I revere," explains Wilson. "Some of the early Semisonic songs, like 'FNT,' were even about bands I loved. So here's a new one about being somebody's superfan."

Following the release of his a critically-acclaimed solo album Re-Covered, where he revisited songs he wrote with other artists including Adele, Chris Stapleton and others, Wilson opted to release a new single each month in lieu of a new solo album. Listen to all of his recent singles via a YouTube playlist.

This April 1-3 at the ASCAP Experience in downtown Los Angeles, Wilson is teaming up with singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, producer-songwriter Stefan Johnson and singer-songwriter Steph Jones to bring his "Words & Music" Instagram series to life for Experience attendees. First via the now defunct Vine and now on Instagram, Wilson gives tidbits about songwriting, life, the creative process, working relationships, and lots more all in compact videos and illustrations. Follow @danwilsonmusic to watch.

Wilson will also appear as a featured speaker at The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival in New York on March 11-13.

Last month, the Semisonic frontman was featured on the hit podcast Song Exploder, where he broke down their Grammy-nominated (Best Rock Song, 1999) #1 hit single "Closing Time."

As a highly sought after songwriter and producer, Wilson continues to collaborate with a stylistically diverse array of artists. Recently, collaborations include "Lovers Never Die" from Celine Dion's new album Courage, Phantogram, Leon Bridges, Rhye, Mondo Cozmo, James Bay and more.





