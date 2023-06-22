Dan + Shay Join THE VOICE as First Coaching Duo

The new season will air in spring 2024.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Dan + Shay Join THE VOICE as First Coaching Duo

NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” announces star-studded coaching lineup for season 25, airing spring 2024.

Three-time Grammy Award-winners Dan + Shay join as NBC’s first-ever coaching duo. They are familiar faces to “The Voice,” having served as Blake Shelton’s Battle Advisors in season 20. Dan + Shay claim their red double chair alongside multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire and EGOT winner John Legend, both of whom return for back-to-back cycles. Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper is back following his season 23 debut. The performer, songwriter and record producer won over viewers with his fresh perspective and incredible arrangements.

In the 10 years since they formed, Dan + Shay have garnered over 10 billion global career streams to date, 46 total RIAA certifications and achieved nine #1 singles on country radio. In 2021, they became the first artists to win the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance three times consecutively since the category’s inception.

Their Platinum-certified self-titled third album included global hit “Tequila” (7x platinum), multi-platform success “Speechless” (6x platinum) and #1 country song “All to Myself" (2x platinum). Dan + Shay’s mark on country music, and beyond, continues to grow with the release of their highly anticipated fourth studio album, “Good Things.” 

NBC previously confirmed the coaching panel for season 24, airing fall 2023. The megastar lineup includes Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

“The Voice” was the #1 alternative series in total viewers for the fourth consecutive season.

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.



